Professional Boxing: Edge Of Glory

BCB Promotions’ first show of the new boxing season takes place at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall FC, on Friday, 1st September.

‘Edge of Glory’ is a seven-fight card featuring plethora of upcoming pugilists.

Ricky Hatton trained duo – Sam Evans (9-0) and Chris Blaney(7-0) – are in action. Wednesbury welterweight Evans has recorded nine straight victories since turning professional less than two years ago and has his sights set on major honours during the new campaign.





Irishman Blaney, 7-0, will also be looking to get himself in the mix at super middleweight in what will be his second full season as professional.

Newark super middleweight Chad Sugden (5-1) bounced back from his shock defeat to Alistair Warren last year to defeat Raimonds Sneidze in May. Sugden, a former world champion kick-boxer, is also back in action.

Old Hill super featherweight, Manny Zaber (10-1) features as he looks to stay in shape ahead of a mooted Midlands Area showdown with Black Country rival Les Byfield in the new season.

West Bromwich light heavyweight, Josh Stokes (3-0), will be looking to build on a solid debut boxing season this time around. Stokes has fought three times already this year.





Chasetown lightweight, Luke Jones (3-1-1), and Derby lightweight, Sahib Singh Mann (3-0), complete the card.

Standard tickets for ‘Edge of Glory’, priced at £35, are available by calling the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with food, are available by calling the boxer or Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the Town Hall on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight.

