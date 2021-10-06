Probellum signs Ricky Burns

Probellum can today proudly announce the promotional signing of Scotland’s only ever three-weight world champion Ricky Burns.

Burns (43-8-1, 16 knockouts) is one of the most successful boxers of the last decade, holding world titles at super-featherweight, lightweight and super-lightweight between 2010 and 2017.

During that time, the Scottish hero earned memorable wins over fighters such as Michael Katsidis, Kiryl Relikh, Roman Martinez and Kevin Mitchell, whilst also sharing the ring with the likes of Terence Crawford and Ray Beltran.

To this day, Burns remains one of the best Scottish fighters ever produced, having competed on 52 occasions in his illustrious professional career, with 13 of those being world title bouts.

He is the latest high-profile signing to team up with Probellum, after former world champions Regis Prograis and Badou Jack joined earlier this week.

Probellum has also announced ground-breaking co-promotional agreements with some of the biggest names in sport, such as Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

“I’m honoured to be signing this promotional agreement with Probellum,” said Burns. “I feel I’ve still got plenty left to offer in my career and I can’t wait to make my long-awaited return in the near future, hopefully with thousands of my fans in attendance.

“From my conversations with Probellum it’s clear that we share the same vision and goals, so I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring soon and having a powerhouse like them backing me.”

“We are ecstatic to announce the promotional signing of three-weight world champion Ricky Burns,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “Ricky is one of the best fighters of this generation, and there are still some huge nights ahead of him.

“Scottish boxing is at an all-time high at the moment with fighters such as Josh Taylor, Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq flying the flag, but Ricky remains a national hero. He hasn’t had the chance to fight in Scotland since 2017, and there are going to be endless possibilities for him after joining us here at Probellum.”

News on when Burns will have his first bout since signing a promotional deal with Probellum will be announced in the near future.