Probellum Sign Regis Prograis & Badou Jack

Probellum is delighted to announce the massive promotional signing of former super-lightweight world champion Regis Prograis.

Prograis (26-1, 22 knockouts) is one of the best fighters in the world, having previously held the WBA super-lightweight and WBC Diamond super-lightweight titles during his illustrious career.

The American star is currently ranked as the #1 fighter at 140lbs with the Ring Magazine, and is also ranked #3 with the WBC, #4 with the WBA, #5 with the IBF and #7 with the WBO.

Known for his incredible power and elite boxing skills, 32-year-old Prograis holds stoppage wins over fighters such as Ivan Redkach, Kiryl Relikh, Julius Indongo and Juan Heraldez, and looks destined to become world champion again in the near future.

The signing of Prograis is the latest ground-breaking move from Probellum, helping to achieve their athlete-first approach, which ensures to put the fighter first. It also gives boxers the chance to fight all over the world, with Probellum looking to end the fragmentation in boxing by working with all promoters across the globe to promote landmark events.

Prograis is the latest big-name fighter to join forces with Probellum, after it was announced that they will continue forward as unbeaten welterweight sensation Eimantas Stanionis’ promoter.

“Since I started boxing I’ve always wanted to become a world champion and fight all over the world,” said Prograis. I decided to sign with Probellum because they are holding shows worldwide, and I can achieve my dream of fighting all over the globe.

“It is is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my boxing career alongside Probellum.”

“Signing Regis Prograis is a superb statement of intent and we are delighted to have him joining the team here at Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “He is one of the best fighters on the planet and we’re confident he will become world champion again soon.

“This is just the start of what will be an extremely stacked roster of talent at Probellum, so boxing fans can get ready to see the best and biggest fights delivered to them.”

News on when Prograis will have his first fight under the Probellum promotional banner will be announced in due course.

Badou Jack

Probellum is proud to announce the promotional signing of former super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion Badou Jack.

Jack (24-3-3, 14 knockouts) has been one of the best fighters on the planet for the last 10 years, having held the WBC super-middleweight title from 2015 to 2017, and the WBA light-heavyweight title in 2017.

During that time he has picked up wins over some of the top names in the sport, including Anthony Dirrell, George Groves, Lucian Bute and Nathan Cleverly, along with a stoppage win over previously undefeated Dervin Colina during his last bout in June.

Jack now looks set for more success in the cruiserweight division, and is currently ranked #5 with the WBA, #6 with the WBC and #12 with the WBO in that new weight class.

By teaming up with Probellum, Jack will have the chance to experience the promotion’s athlete-first approach, which vows to put the fighter first, thanks to its all-star team of executives and brand partners from around the world.

It will also give him the chance to fulfil his dream by fighting in Dubai in the near future, made possible thanks to Probellum’s promotional alliances that have been created with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Empowering and enabling grassroots boxing is an important initiative for Probellum as it builds a ubiquitous, digital platform to compliment broadcasters and promoters, delivering to grassroots promoters, athletes and fans in areas and territories around the world who are passionate about boxing but do not have the necessary resources at their disposal.

Jack is the latest massive name to sign with Probellum, with even more ground-breaking announcements set to be revealed in the near future.

“Dubai is my second home and I cannot wait to finally fight in front of all of my UAE fans,” said Jack. “My team at Badou Jack Promotions is excited to partner with the Probellum team to deliver several more exciting fights in this region.”

“Badou has always wanted to fight in the UAE and I commend the Probellum team for fulfilling every promise they made in bringing this to life,” said Amer Abdallah, manager of Badou Jack and CEO of Badou Jack Promotions. “We look forward to helping to grow boxing in that region and putting on some major fights in the near future.”

“Signing a fighter of Badou Jack’s calibre is yet another major statement of intent by Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “He has been one of the best fighters in the world for nearly a decade and he still remains at the very top of his game.

“Badou made it clear that fighting in Dubai is something he has dreamed of for a long time, and due to our policy of working with all promoters across the world, we can make this happen and help him take the next step in potentially becoming world champion again.”

News on when Jack’s first bout as a Probellum signed athlete will take place will be announced in the near future.