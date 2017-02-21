Pro boxing and pro MMA doubleheader this weekend

Combat sports fans will be treated to a one-of-a-kind weekend that will feature the best of both worlds, as the sports of Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts simultaneously descend on the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City for a back-to-back doubleheader of combat action.





The carnage will begin to unfold Friday, February 24th as PR Sports in association with Bash Boxing and Lights Out Promotions kick off the festivities with VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT 12. The card will feature some of the top young pugilists in the area and is headlined by an 8 Round heavyweight showdown that should not be missed.

Undefeated Ukrainian knockout specialist Oleksandr Teselenko (8-0, 7KO’s) is scheduled to face off with fellow heavy handed bruiser Bernardo Marquez (7-2-1, 4KO’s) in a heavyweight showdown that will certainly help separate the wheat from the chafe in the money division. The co-main event of the evening features a welterweight matchup between highly touted prospect Saul Bustos (7-0-1, 4KO’s) and fellow Los Angelino Isaac Freeman (3-3-1, 3KO’s). Both of these young scrappers come into the bout on the heels of highlight reel knockouts, setting the table for an exciting night of action.

Also scheduled to appear are local prospects: Jarret Jeter (5-0-1), Nigel Dawson (2-0), Brandon Lynch (1-0), Ferdinand Kerobyan (1-0), Ronnie Biggers (1-0), Adan Ochoa (1-0), and the professional debuts of Christian Camarena and Manuel Flores.

The Combat filled weekend continues the very next day, as In Sync, Lights Out Promotions, and Bash Entertainment present CXF 6: The Meryl Streep Showcase. In honor of Ms. Streep’s recent comments regarding the sport of MMA, a showcase of L.A.’s best mixed martial artists will take place Saturday, February 25th.

The event is headlined by a welterweight showdown between former UFC fighter Jaime Yeager (7-4 MMA) and the heavy hands of ‘Juvenile’ Jesse Merritt (4-3 MMA). Both of these guys have extremely explosive power, and when they start throwing their hands around, they tend to make quite the mess.

The co-main event of the evening is a 160 lbs showdown between two very well round fighters. Joshua Jones (3-0 MMA) has fought 3 times under the Lights Out umbrella, finishing everyone one of his opponents decisively. His opponent Nick Vanderpool (4-2 MMA) will bring his trademark aggressive style to the cage, making this one hell of a fight on paper.

Also schedule to appear:

Saekson Muay Thai’s Kyle Estrada (3-3 MMA) takes on Knuckleheadz Boxing’s Michael Reyes (3-3 MMA) in a 125 lbs matchup

Glendale Fighting Club’s Leon Shahbazian (2-0 MMA) takes on Quinton McCottrell (9-21 MMA) in a 160 lbs showdown

Keith ‘Bone’ Cutrone (2-1 MMA) is scheduled to face off with the heavy hands of Kris Calmes (Pro Debut) in a 170lbs affair

Sergio Perez (5-2 MMA) will take on Mark Matsumoto (0-1 MMA) in a 145lbs contest

Edmen Shahbazian is set to square off with Selah Williams (2-2 MMA) in a 185lbs contest

Vince Cachero and Mark Alvidrez are schedule to face off in a battle of former amateur champions as they make their pro debuts in the 145lbs weight class

Michael Jackson (Debut) is scheduled to fight Jonathan Quiroz (1-1 MMA)

Muay Thai specialist Brian Del Rosario is scheduled to fight the always dangerous Christian Bizarrely in a lightweight scrap to open the evening.

Make sure you get your tickets while you can!

Both events will take place this weekend at the World Famous Sportsmen’s Lodge, located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Blvd. in Studio City, California.

Both events are open to all ages.

Doors Open at 6:30pm with the first bout at 7:00pm for both shows.

Tickets to both shows start at $50 for General Admission and $65 for reserved seating, with VIP tables available as well.

Ticket can be purchased online as follows:

Friday, February 24th Valley Fight Night Pro Boxing Show – www.BoxingTixx.com

Saturday, February 25th CXF – Meryl Streep Showcase Pro MMA Show – www.MMATixx.com

All bouts are subject to change.