Prince Ranch Boxing Invades Mexico Signs Top Prospects to Sugar Promotions

Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) has signed managerial agreements with four standout prospects from Mexico, super-featherweight Edwing Davila (16-0, 9 KOs), featherweights Isaac Avelar (13-0, 8 KOs), Mexico Featherweight titlist Daniel Colula (12-1-2, 3 KOs), and female Mayran Salazar (6-2). All fighters were signed to Damien Vazquez’ “Sugar Promotions” and will fight constantly in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

“Signing talent from Mexico is a vital piece to my operation,” said Greg Hannely. “Our goal here at Prince Ranch Boxing, is to have a solid foundation of fighters from Mexico, in addition to having great talent from America. Sugar Promotions will be having multiple shows in Mexico in the next twelve months, so as a promoter, they are a perfect fit for my fighters.”





Sugar Promotions had their first show last week in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Their next show will be scheduled before the end of 2017.

“Davila, Avelar, Colula and Salazar are very popular in Mexico and Sugar Promotions is happy to sign them to promotions agreements,” stated Oscar Vazquez. “Our next show happening in December will be announced shortly. I have big plans for Sugar Promotions moving forward.”