Prince Ranch Boxing inks Casey Morton

Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) is happy to announce the signing of undefeated flyweight contender, Casey “The Lady Hawaiian Punch” Morton (7-0-3, 1 KO). Morton joins a stellar group of fighters under the (PRB) management team, which include Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (13-0, 7 KOs), Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (8-0-1, 6 KOs) and Issac “Canelito” Avlar (14-0, 9 KOs) to name a few.





“After signing with Greg Hannley and Prince Ranch Boxing, I feel my career is headed in the right direction,” said Casey Morton, of San Francisco by way of Honolulu, Hawaii. “I’m going to take full advantage every opportunity that comes my way. I’m hungry to get to the top and I’m hoping to be fighting for a world title by the end of the year.”

“Casey is a sensational fighter with a great team behind her,” stated Greg Hannely, president of (PRB). “In addition to her tremendous fighting talent, she’s also got the image to transcend across all aspects of multimedia. She’s knocking on the doorstep of a world title and we want to get her in back in the ring as soon as possible.”

Morton, who trains out of the SNAC Research & Training Facility owned by Victor Conte, is coached by Nonito Donaire Sr., father of 2012 Fighter of the Year, Nonito Donaire Jr. Morton and Donaire Sr. have two fights together, and she couldn’t be happier.

“Working with Nonito Sr. has been a tremendous blessing to my career,” Morton continued. “Although we’ve only been together for a couple of fights, I’ve learned so much in that short period of time. I’m starting to sit down on my punches, which has added a significant amount of power to my punches. We are working great together.”





In her last fight on March 25, 2018, Morton, with Donaire Sr. in her corner, traveled to Manila, Philippines, and captured the WBO Asia Pacific title, winning by a shutout unanimous decision against Nongmuay Kokietgym (13-4-3).

“I have a tremendous team behind me,” Morton concluded. “I want to thank Victor Conte, Nonito Donaire Sr., all my family and friends, and last by not least, Greg Hannley for supporting me on my journey to become a world champion. I give all credit to God for my blessed career.”