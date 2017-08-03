Prince Badi Ajamu back with a purpose

In 2009, and after winning two in a row, Light Heavyweight contender Prince Badi Ajamu walked away from the ring at age 37.

Ajamu, who was a perennial contender had a record of 27-3-1 with 15 knockouts, but decided that he needed some time away from competitive action.

Fast forward eight years, Ajamu steps back in the ring as he takes on Edgar Perez in the six-round co-feature bout this Saturday night at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.





The card, which will headlined by super middleweight Derrick Webster (23-1, 12 KO’s) of Glassboro, New Jersey taking on Lamar Harris (9-13-4, 5 Kos) of Saint Lois, Missouri in a bout scheduled for eight rounds, is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions and Square Ring Promotions.

Ajamu, now 45 years-old of Camden, New Jersey has kept in great shape while away from the squared circle.

“I have been helping people in the gym the whole time, and I decided that if I am putting time in that, I mind as well get back in there and do this on my own,” said Ajamu.

Ajamu also believes that being in the ring will also help fight for a cause that he has been involved with for sometime.





“What better way to bring attention to child abduction, which is a big problem in this country then to be in the ring and help get the message out there.”

Ajamu said that at age 45 that this is not a one-and-done situation, as he plans to stick around for specific purposes.

“The goal is take this as far as I can. I want to win another title and tie another Camden legend, “Jersey” Joe Walcott,” said the former Pennsylvania, IBC Inter-Continental, WBC Continental Americas, WBC Caribbean, , WBO NABO and World Boxing Foundation Light Heavyweight champion.

Another goal is a rematch with legendary Roy Jones, Jr.

Jones defeated Ajamu in 2006, and its’s more than a coincidence that Jones will be in a attendance as a co-promoter for the event.

“Yes there is definitely a reason why I am on this card, and Roy is co-promoting, but I have to get past Perez. I know he is a tough fighter who comes forward, and he is capable as I know Lavarn Harvell who was undefeated at the time that he beat him.”

“I have been in the gym, and have been working on things. You will see a more technical version of me,. Like I said I been in the gym, and now I want to use the energy on something significant.”

Also on the bill will be former United States Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-8, 9 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ will fight Nick Valliere (5-2, 2 KO’s) of Forked River, New Jersey in a six-round super welterweight bout.

In a ten round-bout:

World-Ranked Heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei (16-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas via China, and is ranked number-13 by the WBO will take on Nick Guivas (13-7-2, 9 KO’s) of Topeka, Kansas.

also in six-round bouts:

Mike Hilton (6-0, 6 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on veteran Willis Lockett (14-20-6, 5 KO’s) of Takoma Park, Maryland in a cruiserweight bout.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Camden, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Shaddy Gamhour (1-0, 1 KO) of Pensacola, Florida will battle Jessie Singletary (0-2) of Washington, DC in a middleweight bout.

Lamont McLaughlin (0-1) of Philadelphia battles Tahlik Taylor (1-7) of Freeport, NY in a super middleweight affair.

Dion Richardson (3-1, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight against Felip Nazario (0-7) of Bronx, NY in a lightweight bout.

THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT THE FLAGSHIP HOTEL (60 NORTH MAINE AVENUE IN ATLANTIC CITY) AT 5 PM ET

Tickets are priced at $125, $100, $75 & $50 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-815-1181