Price-Williams & Figueroa-Chirino on Feb.21

Unbeaten super lightweight Darwin Price (11-0, 6 KOs) enters the ring against tough contender Hylon Williams (16-3-1, 3 KOs) while fast-rising prospect Brandon Figueroa (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Miami’s Raul Chirino (10-4, 5 KOs) as part of an exciting night of action on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, February 21 from Silver Street in Houston, Texas.





Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated prospect Miguel Flores battling tough contender Dat Nguyen in a 10-round super featherweight attraction.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King's Promotions, are on sale now

Price and Williams will meet in an eight-round super lightweight fight while Figueroa is set to battle Chirino in a six-round super bantamweight fight. Additional action will feature once-beaten unbeaten super flyweight Damien Vazquez (9-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout and Russia’s Medzhid Bektemirov (18-1, 12 KOs)in a four-round light heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the night is unbeaten welterweight prospect Eduardo Garcia in a four-round battle and once-beaten middleweight Junior Castillo in a six-round bout against Mexico’s Juan Carlos Rojas.

Originally from St. Louis, Price’s road has led him to Houston where he now trains with noted coach Ronnie Shields. An exceptional athlete who was highly regarded in track and field as a teenager, the 26-year-old turned pro in 2013. His activity ramped up in 2015 as he took home four victories before 2016 saw him earn impressive victories over previously unbeaten Semajay Thomas and once-beaten Javontae Starks. He will be opposed by the 26-year-old Williams who was an alternate on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team and has gone the distance in losses to world champions Rances Barthelemy and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The brother of former world champion Omar, the 20-year-old Figueroa turned pro in May of 2015 by defeating Hector Gutierrez and followed that up by stopping Ricardo Mena, Ramiro Ruiz and Francisco Muro to close out the year. The Weslaco-native has stayed busy in 2016, picking up six victories, including five by way of stoppage. He takes on Miami’s Chirino, who enters this bout with wins in three of his last four contests.

