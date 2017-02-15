Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round on Bounce Sets Series Highs, Reaches 1.5 Million Viewers

The latest Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round on Bounce on Fri. Feb. 10 was a knockout success.

The live telecast (9:00 p.m. – 12:13 a.m. ET) delivered series records of 501K Persons 2+ (+73% vs. the prior PBC – The Next Round event), 285K Men 2+ (+47%), 120K Persons 18-34 (+264%) and 201K P18-49 (+95%). Viewership peaked with over half a million total viewers 2+ (557K).





The live telecast also racked up impressive time-period gains of +56% in P2+, +83% in M2+, +64% in P18-34 and +37% in P18-49 and became the youngest-skewing PBC event ever on Bounce, with a median age of 44 years old. Among its target audience of African Americans, Bounce was a top three network in the delivery of AA18-49 among all ad-supported cable.

Bounce aired an immediate encore of Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round after the live event and the two telecasts combined reached 1.5 million viewers.

Nearly 10,000 fans packed the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio Friday night for hometown hero Robert Easter (19-0, 14 KOs) as he impressively defended his lightweight world title against Puerto Rico’s Luis Cruz (22-5-1, 16 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round. The 2012 Olympic alternate used his reach and power throughout the fight, knocking Cruz down three times en route to a unanimous decision victory.

In the exciting co-main event, three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (14-2, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati lost a split decision to Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs) of Kazakhstan. The telecast kicked off with Cleveland-native Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs) earning a unanimous decision over Puerto Rico’s Luis Hernandez (15-4, 8 KOs) in a middleweight bout.

Bounce is the fastest-growing African-American (AA) network on television and airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage. The network features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 94 million homes across the United States and 93% of all African American television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Among the founders of Bounce are iconic American figures Martin Luther King, III and Ambassador Andrew Young. For more information visit BounceTV.com.