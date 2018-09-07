Premier Boxing Champions Names Barclays Center Official East Coast Venue

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), the world-renowned boxing series created for television, has named Barclays Center as the official East Coast home of the PBC.





Barclays Center will host PBC’s biggest and best fights, with the first fight as part of the alliance slated for December, details of which will be announced in the coming months. BROOKLYN BOXING, and its digital home at brooklynboxingshop.com, will also activate at all PBC events nationwide with ring mat branding.

Through the alliance, BROOKLYN BOXING, Barclays Center’s boxing franchise, will receive unprecedented promotion and exposure to boxing fans around the globe through PBC television outlets FOX, FS1, and Showtime, further cementing Barclays Center as the leading boxing venue in North America.

PBC, a live boxing series created by Haymon Sports, LLC, showcases boxing’s best and brightest stars with a roster that includes a collection of world champions from bantamweight to heavyweight.

Barclays Center has hosted 15 PBC events, which is more than any other venue worldwide. Notable moments include welterweight Keith Thurman’s victories over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, and this year’s contender for fight of the year in heavyweight Deontay Wilder’s March 4 victory over Luis Ortiz.





“Barclays Center is proud to be the official East Coast home of the PBC,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global. “As our commitment to the sport expands, boxing has truly become another anchor franchise at the venue. In fact, today’s announcement guarantees a minimum of eight fights annually at Barclays Center, bringing many more unforgettable moments to our ring.”

“Premier Boxing Champions is excited to call Barclays Center its official East Coast home,’’ said Tim Smith, Vice President of Communications for Haymon Sports. “Barclays Center has become synonymous with superb boxing events and PBC is thrilled to continue its relationship with the arena and add to that growing legacy.’’

In 2012, Barclays Center brought professional championship boxing back to Brooklyn for the first time since 1931. Under its BROOKLYN BOXING™ programming franchise, the venue has hosted 29 professional boxing events with more than 250 bouts and 55 Title fights. Its 30th major boxing card will be held on September 8, which will feature Garcia and Porter contending for the vacant WBC World Welterweight title. Barclays Center will continue to work with boxing providers across the sport to bring the best fights to the borough.

“It feels great to headline the 30th fight night at Barclays Center after also opening the building,” said Garcia. “Barclays Center is the best thing to happen to boxing in a long time. It’s a blessing to fight somewhere with that kind of atmosphere. It could have been anybody but they’ve given me the opportunity.”





“I have never performed in front of any better crowd than the fans at Barclays Center. For this to be my fifth fight there, and their 30th fight in the building, it makes it even more special, on top of it being for a championship title,” said Porter. “I feel at home in Brooklyn and always feel respected and appreciated for what I have accomplished. I know that when I go to Barclays Center, there will be people rooting for me and I am looking forward to a good show.”