Powell-Jozsa added to Yoka vs. Clark card on 6/2

Exciting unbeaten prospect Money Powell IV (1-0, 1 KO) will make his second professional start on Friday, June 2 when he takes on Hungary’s Sandor Jozsa (5-3-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight attraction from Le Dome – Palais Des Sports de Paris.





The June 2 event is headlined by French Olympian and 2016 super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka making his professional debut against unbeaten Travis Clark (12-0, 8 KOs) live in France on Canal Plus at 7:30 p.m. CET.

“Stepping into the ring in Paris is going to be a special experience and I can’t wait to show the French fans what I’m all about,” said Powell IV. “I want to be able to connect with as many people as possible and this is a great opportunity in just my second fight. I’m going to keep training hard like I do every day and give the fans something to remember on June 2.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar France and sponsored by Unkut Paris, start at 25 € and are available by calling Ticketmaster at 0825 038 039, or visiting www.ticketmaster.fr and www.FranceBillet.com.

“I am very happy to take ‘Money’ Global! All of France will get a chance to see the future of Boxing. Money Powell is an American, born in Germany and now fighting in Paris, France in only his second professional outing. This goes to show you that ‘Money’ truly knows no borders,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman & CEO of Ringstar Sports. “This young man has so many great attributes inside and outside of the ring and we’re excited to introduce him to as many new fans as possible. This is going to be a great experience for Money as he continues to sharpen his skills in the pro ranks.”

Powell made his pro debut on April 9 in Los Angeles in spectacular fashion as he used his height and reach advantage to dominate Todd Templeton and score two knockdowns before the referee halted the fight at 2:55 of the first round.

Born in Germany, where his former boxer father was stationed in the military, Powell dedicated himself to boxing for good when his family moved back to the U.S. in 2011. The 19-year-old has quickly made a name for himself since then, winning the 2016 Youth Welterweight National Championship to earn the top ranking in the 152-pound division by USA Boxing. Fighting out of Fort Mitchell, on the state line of Alabama and Georgia, Powell will continue his pro campaign on June 2.

The 26-year-old Jozsa turned pro last October and won his first three contests, including two victories by way of stoppage. Representing Hungary, Jozsa has been busy in 2017, fighting five times already including one draw and victories over Levente Siktar and most recently Laszlo Vadasz.