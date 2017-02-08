Boxing News 24/7


POSTPONED UNTIL FRIDAY: 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Central N.E. open & novice finals

Due to the impending snowstorm, tomorrow night’s (Thur., Feb. 9) scheduled open and novice championship finals of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship, Central New England (Greater Lowell) division, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.


See the remaining 2017 schedule of events below.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $75.00 for general admission season tickets. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – RESCHEDULED to Friday, Feb. 10

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16
Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23
Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1
Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

