POINDEXTER KNIGHT, JR.EXCITED FOR ATLANTIC CITY DEBUT SATURDAY NIGHT

Undefeated welterweight prospect, Poindexter Knight, Jr. is looking to make his splash in his Atlantic City debut this Saturday at Boardwalk Hall when he takes on Jean Carlos Sepulveda in a bout scheduled for four-rounds.





Knight weighed in at 148.8 lbs while Sepulveda was 143.4

Knight (3-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia is eager in front of what is expected to be a knowledgeable and star-studded crowd on Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend.

“Training went great. I feel strong, and I am ready to show out,” said the 22 year-old former National Golden Gloves champion.

“I really do not know anything about my opponent. He is a last minute replacement.”





Knight, who hails just 60 miles from the famous shore town, has been thinking about this moment for a long time.

“Being from Philadelphia, I know all about the tradition of boxing in Atlantic City. This is a dream come true. All of the greats have fought there. I plan on making a statement. It gives me a lot of motivation to be able to perform in front of the legends of boxing. It is everything that I have dreamed about. I am going in there to make a statement.

Knight is managed by Split-T Management

‘Poindexter has been getting better with every fight as a pro,” said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater. “It’s Just a matter of time when everyone recognizes him as one of the best prospects in the world.”





Knight is Promoted by Real Deal Entertainment