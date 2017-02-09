Plant-Awimbono added to Wilder vs. Washington card on 2/25

Unbeaten prospect Caleb Plant (14-0, 10 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact when he takes on Thomas Awimbono (25-6-1, 21 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 25 from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Coverage on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT immediately following the PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes primetime show headlined by undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his title against unbeaten Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington.





Televised coverage on FOX and FOX Deportes begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features a pair of exciting matchups as rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd meet in a 12-round world title eliminator, plus hard-hitting Dominic Breazeale battles undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh in heavyweight action.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TBG Promotions in association with Bruno Event Team, start at $25 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and by visiting AlabamaTitleFight.com.

Plant will battle Awimbono in a 10-round super middleweight contest that highlights an exciting portion of the undercard on FS1 and FOX Deportes that also includes undefeated knockout artist Jorge Lara (28-0-2, 20 KOs) fighting Jhon Gemino (15-7-1, 7 KOs) in a junior lightweight showdown.

Also entering the ring will be exciting light heavyweight contender Michael Seals (20-1, 15 KOs) in a six-round bout and once-beaten contender Iago Kiladze (24-1, 16 KOs) in heavyweight action.

A 2011 National Golden Gloves champion, Plant has begun to make his name in the professional ranks since turning pro in 2014. After picking up six victories in 2015, Plant continued his success with stoppages of Adasat Rodriguez and Carlos Galvan before going 10 rounds for the first time in a unanimous decision victory over Juan De Angel in August. The 24-year-old from Nashville recently began training in Las Vegas and sparred with top super middleweight contender George Groves ahead of this fight. He will be opposed by Ghana’s Awimbono who now fights out of Brooklyn and will be fighting in the U.S. for the third time as a pro.

Undefeated out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Lara made a statement in his last fight with a first round knockout of former multiple division world champion Fernando Montiel. The 26-year-old has ended eight of his last 10 opponents early including experienced contenders Jovanny Soto, Jairo Hernandez and Oscar Ibarra. He takes on 24-year-old Jhon Gemino out of LIpa City, Phillippines, who most recently scored a first round knockout of previously unbeaten Toka Kahn Clary.

Additional undercard action will see an exciting 10-round middleweight showdown between unbeaten Alantez Fox (21-0-1, 10 KOs) against Birmingham-native Kenneth McNeil (10-2, 7 KOs) plus unbeaten heavyweight Junior Fa (9-0, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Rounding out the night of fights is unbeaten Thomas Knox (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round middleweight attraction, undefeated heavyweight Robert Alfonso (10-0, 3 KOs) facing Alabama’s Keith Thompson (8-4, 6 KOs) in a six-round fight and unbeaten Deon Nicholson (1-0) in a four-round cruiserweight bout against Josh Rasberry.