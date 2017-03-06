Pintor-Moreno this Friday on Boxeo Telemundo from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico: Boxeo Telemundo Ford will continue its spring season this Friday, March 10 from Carpa Astros in Mexico City, Mexico with another “Civil War”.

In the main event WBC Latin Welterweight Champion Mauricio “Ave Fenix” Pintor of Mexico City, Mexico will defend his title against Patricio “El Picudo” Moreno of La Paz, Baja California, Mexico in bout schedule for 10 Rounds.





Pintor, nephew of the legendary Lupe Pintor brings a record of 20 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 13 KO’s. Moreno a southpaw on the other hand has credentials of 19 wins, 2 loss and 14 KO’s.

In special attraction bouts, Rio 2016 Olympian Joselito Velazquez (1-0) will make his Mexico City debuts when he faces compatriot Diego Guerrero (2-0) in bout schedule for 6 rounds in the flyweight division. Also Robert Garcia’s protege 17 year old prospect Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas will make his professional debut against Mauricio Cruz (0-2-1) in a bout schedule for 4 rounds in the minimum weight division.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are schedule. Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas. Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx

