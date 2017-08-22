Pigford Aiming For Another Copper Box Ko

Hammer-fisted Southampton Super-Welterweight Joe Pigford is gunning for another knockout when he takes on Scotland’s Kieran Smith for the Vacant WBO European strap at the Copper Box Arena on September 16, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Undefeated Pigford flattened Aarron Morgan last time out with a brutal right-left that saw the Barking man crumple awkwardly to the canvas in the fifth and now he is determined to steal the show again next month with an explosive performance.





“Boxing fans love to see knockouts and I’m more than happy to deliver them,” said Pigford. “I’ve stopped 12 of my 13 opponents and everyone always tells me I have the second best KO record in the country behind Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua – it doesn’t mean much but it looks good!

“I’ve got the knockout every time I’ve fought at the Copper Box and I’ll make it three from three on September 16 in front of the BT Sport and BoxNation cameras. I’m looking forward to showing the fans a few things we have been working on in the gym.

“People look at my record and think I’m just a brawler that loves a tear-up. When I need to, I know I can box really well. Some people question my defence but I’ve sparred with some of the top names in the country and I know I can mix it with the best.”

Currently ranked as the third best 11st fighter in the country behind Frank Warren stablemates Liam Smith and Liam Williams, Pigford knows securing the WBO European belt would propel him into the organisation’s World rankings and towards future blockbuster battles.





“Winning that belt would open up a lot of doors for me so it really is a must win fight,” said Pigford. “There’s a lot on the line and I’ll be coming into the fight 100% prepared for whatever Smith throws at me. I’ve had a little look at him online and he’s 10-0 so it should be a good test for me.

“I’ll be bringing along a good crowd of my lot up from Southampton and they are guaranteed to make a racket like they always do. My dream has always been to win titles and on September 16 I’ll win what will hopefully be the first of many.”

WBO Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders makes the second defence of his crown against Willie Monroe Jr in the evening’s main event; Ilford Light-Heavy powerhouse Anthony Yarde faces Rya Ford for the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Title; teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois takes on AJ Carter for the Vacant Southern Area strap in only his fifth contest; knockout artist Joe Pigford takes on Kieran Smith for the Vacant WBO European Super-Welterweight title.

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz; Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.

