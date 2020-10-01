Pier 6 Promotions: ‘Rumble at the Bay’

Pier 6 Promotions along with GloveBoxx and OddSox are delighted to announce a night of boxing from Tampa, Florida’s JCC Center, and will feature rising Florida bantamweight star Brian Cannady, undefeated welterweight Harold Calderon, and former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Lenroy Thomas.

The debut show will also feature multiple fighters from Andre Rozier’s Havoc Team based in Brooklyn, New York, including Giovanni Scuderi, Brandon Lynch, Alex Vargas, Chris Glover, Rob Sabbagh, Danill Platanovschi, and the return of world title challenger Curtis Stevens.

Florida’s Ryan Rickey is one of the driving forces behind the Genesis event, which will be streamed worldwide and have a limited capacity in the venue itself. Rickey gave his take on the November 21 event.

He said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this event and a big thanks to the promoters of this event for getting the card put together. This is a really exciting card full of top-class talent. I think it’s possibly going to be one of the best shows Florida has seen in some time, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

“I manage Brian Cannady who will be boxing on the card in title action. Brian is a top-class talent who’s been going from strength to strength. I’m really excited to see Brian back in the ring in his toughest test to date. It will be a title fight and a great addition to a great card.

“From a fan perspective, I’m really excited to see Curtis Stevens in action alongside a lot of the Team Havoc crew from New York. They have some world-class talent in their camp and I’m excited for them to put on a show.”

Team Havoc is headed up by famed trainer and advisor Andre Rozier, who recently inked a partnership with world boxing giants MTK Global.

Rozier discussed the Genesis promotion and his fighters in action. “I’m very excited for our fighters to get to showcase their skills in front of a live crowd and on a multinational streaming platform. We are very grateful to the promoters of the event for giving us this opportunity.

“Fight fans are going to see some of the old and new school Havoc. We really have some future superstars on our hands like ‘The Moldovan Monster’ Danil Platanovschi, fellow amateur standout and WSB representative Brandon Lynch and of course my nephew Curtis Stevens who is a cornerstone of Brooklyn Boxing over the past two decades. These are just a few of the talents we have on show that I’m very excited to see in action.

“The boys and girls in the camp have all worked hard during the pandemic. They really pushed themselves to stay active and focused and November 21 will be the pay off for them. Team Havoc alongside MTK Global is a fantastic partnership and I’m excited about getting the ball rolling for some of the athletes that will be guided by both entities.”

The card will also feature Quinton Willis, Carlos Nunez Vanegas, Richard Graham, Juan Eduardo Avila, Jean Guerra Vargas with more exciting additions to be added in the coming weeks.