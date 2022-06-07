Photos / Quotes: Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna – press conference for DAZN headliner on July 16th

To kick off the promotion for Garcia vs. Fortuna, undefeated, lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, hosted a press conference today at the world-famous Crypto.com Arena. The fight is set to take place on Saturday, July 16 at Downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and will stream live, worldwide on DAZN.

(Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy)

Garcia will face former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR. Fortuna was able to join today’s activities virtually as he spoke to reporters during the live zoom roundtable session. Below are what the fighters had to say during the roundtables.

To watch the full press conference click here, if you are interested in a full transcript of the roundtable session, please message me directly:

RYAN GARCIA

“I grew up [in Southern California], I have seen games here, this is Kobe’s house. I identify with him and the Mamba Mentality, and I am grateful to be able to fight at the Crypto.com Arena. I have seen every style here and now I am fighting here its a dream come true

“There have been a few things that have been out of our control that has prevented me from staying active. I feel like with things better now, there are more fights in my future. I haven’t taken any damage. I feel good, I am healthy and ready to go.”

“I want Tank Davis next, that is what I have said. I know that Tank is a big fighter and so am I. Whoever wins that fight is the next face of boxing.”

“I think of every possibility to make fights in boxing. Both parties can come to an agreement, they need to be fair to each other and to the fights. Don’t be greedy, be firm, be fair, and let’s look at the data.”

JAVIER FORTUNA

“I am preparing well. I am looking forward to a good fight. I am not joining you at the press conference today because I am training. I am 100% committed to winning this fight. I am going to be 100% ready.”

“Ryan is a small fighter. He doesn’t have the capacity and doesn’t have the talent to beat me. I hope he is ready.”

“Ryan’s speed doesn’t phase me. I know how to take that away from him. I have the experience to do it. You’ll see it during fight night. You’ll see my power. I am looking forward to beating him at his house.”

