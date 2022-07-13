Photos / Quotes: Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna – fighter workout

Undefeated boxing phenom Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, and former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR, hosted their fight week media workout today at EC Young Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, CA.

The anticipated 12-round lightweight showdown will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, and stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.

Also in attendance at today’s media activities was co-main event fighter Alexis “Lex” Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA, who will be facing Luis Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Arg. in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABO Welterweight Title.

Also in attendance was Lamont Roach Jr. (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC, who is scheduled for 12-rounds for the WBA Super Featherweight Title Eliminator against Angel “Humildad” Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, COL.

Finally, Rialto’s Ricardo “El Nino” Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) was onsite to perform for the media as he prepared to take on David “Medallita” Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, CRI, in a 12-round fight for the WBA Flyweight Title Eliminator.

All fights will occur on Saturday, July 16, and stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN, starting at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Below are what the fighters had to say today at their media workouts:

RYAN GARCIA

“I am having a great time. I am supreme confidence. I’ve worked my ass off.”

“This game is about adjustments, and you can’t bank on the same thing every day. What matters most is that you do the best you can with the hand you are dealt with at that moment.”

“It doesn’t matter if you are not 100%. We are at the point where that doesn’t even matter. I am at the point that it wouldn’t matter if I am at 65%; I am destroying Fortuna. He cannot beat me. I am levels above him.”

JAVIER FORTUNA

“I feel excellent to be here, very honored, and am happy that I can move my career forward.”

“I feel in good physical condition, and I promise I will give the fans an excellent fight.”

“Ryan is a good fighter, but we hope that he doesn’t have any excuses not to fight me this time around. I see that he is very focused on another fight instead of focusing on the fight he has this Saturday. And we hope that after I beat him on Saturday, he has no excuses.”

“When you enter the ring, you risk your life. I am risking my life, sacrificing for my children, and I promise to give him everything I have. I am focused on what I can do to win.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, Welterweight Contender:

“It’s been another great camp. They are always grueling, physically and mentally challenging, but it has been great. Shout out to my team, Hector Lopez, Cesar Campos, and Robert Villasenor.”

“My opponent is tough, he has never been stopped, and we know he has been there with many tough opponents. I expect a game opponent on Saturday night.”

“I want to fight whoever has the belts. Errol Spence and Terrence Crawford will retire or increase in weight, and those belts will be up for grabs.”

LAMONT ROACH JR., Super Featherweight Contender:

“In this game, the circle of opportunity for a world title shot closes, so for me to get another opportunity like this, it’s just in me to tackle it.”

“I have always been challenged in my career. They were always putting in some guys that came to fight and weren’t just laying down. But it has made me into the man and fighter I am now. And the new guys in front of me aren’t lasting.”

“I feel I am the best and need an opportunity to show it. Every time I am in the ring, I want to improve and put the division on notice. I’m here.”

RICARDO SANDOVAL, Flyweight Contender:

“It’s cool to fight in Los Angeles on a big stage like the Crypto.com Arena. That is where many historic boxing events have happened, basketball games, so it’s a real privilege to be able to fight there.”

“I want to thank all the people that supported me; that has been my motivation. I want this fight; I have been waiting for a year, and we are fighting for a title eliminator. This gets me closer to a world title shot.”