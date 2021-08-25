Photos / Quotes: Oscar De La Hoya workout

Boxing Legend, ‘The Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya, hit the XBOX Plaza at LA LIVE on Tuesday evening, August 24, to host an open workout for a huge crowd of adoring fans and a massive contingent of local and international media. Looking in exceptional form, De La Hoya worked the mitts for the cheering crowd and brought a couple of fans into the ring to join him during the entertaining event.

(Photo credit: Triller Fight Club)

Presented by Triller Fight Club, De La Hoya will battle former UFC Superstar Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort in the main event of LEGENDS II set for Saturday, September 11 at STAPLES Center.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

“Call me crazy, but I miss it; I missed getting hit and doing the hitting. I wasn’t ready to retire after I lost to Manny Pacquiao. I never felt like I was in wars, so in boxing, you’re just as old as how you feel.”

“I went through hell and back treating my body wrong, but these last six months, I feel amazing. I refocused myself and rededicated myself, and I’m actually doing this for me; I can’t wait.”

“The weight limit is 185, but I’m going to come in at 175, strong like an ox. I’m at 180 right now. I’m the underdog because the bettors don’t believe in me, but I finally put the train back on the rails.

“I’m not a betting man or a gambler, but I would put a lot of money on me. I’m going to surprise people with how I do it. I’ve been training smart; I’ve been very motivated in training since we opened camp.”

“I’m going to give the fans a war. I’ve been studying Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns for a reason. I want a fight, a war. I have a good chin, and I can take the punch.”

“I know Vitor Belfort has the same mentality. He was a boxer first before he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion. I have to be calculated with my attack and stay away from his big left hand.”

“There will be a knockout; my inspiration for this fight is Arturo Gatti. I want one of those types of fights.”

The remaining tickets starting at $75 are now on-sale and may be purchased through AXS.com or this Ticket Link. Doors will open on the day of the event at 3:00 p.m. PT. The STAPLES Center is located at 1111 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles, CA 90015. Minimal VIP packages, as well as Super-Exclusive behind-the-scenes packages, will be available too.

The FREE Preview will start at 11:00 p.m. BST / 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT with the Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View commencing at 12:00 a.m. BST / 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT HAYE vs. FOURNIER eight-round heavyweight battle opens the broadcast. The Pay-Per-View is priced at $49.99 in North America and £9.99 ($13.99) in the UK.

Boxing’s biggest international star for over 15 years, De La Hoya, was an 11-time world champion in six different weight classes while captivating fans all over the world and setting the standard by generating over 700 million dollars in pay-per-view income.

De La Hoya’s first world championship fight with then-rival Shane Mosley was the inaugural event held at STAPLES Center on June 17, 2000. Among the sold-out crowd of 20,744 in attendance were a wealth of celebrities from the sports and entertainment world.

Known throughout his career for fighting the best competition and ‘taking on all comers,’ included among the victories during De La Hoya’s Hall of Fame career are world champions; Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker, Ike Quartey, Fernando Vargas, Hector Camacho, Arturo Gatti, Yori Boy Campas, Ricardo Mayorga, Wilfredo Rivera, and Felix Sturm.

Co-featured at LEGENDS II, UFC Legends, ANDERSON ‘THE SPIDER’ SILVA from Sao Paolo, Brazil, and ‘THE HUNTINGTON BEACH BAD BOY TITO ORTIZ will clash in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match for combat sports supremacy.

Also, at LEGENDS II, Former Heavyweight, and Cruiserweight World Champion DAVID ‘THE HAYEMAKER’ HAYE will face off against JOE FOURNIER in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight battle.

Additionally, in a highly anticipated 10-rounder, ANDY ‘El TIBURON’ VENCES, (23-2-1, 12 KOs), of San Jose, CA will challenge Ireland’s JONO ‘KING KONG’ CARROLL (19-2-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight Title.

The entire LEGENDS II event is produced by Triller Fight Club visionary NIGEL LYTHGOE, award-winning producer of American Idol and the executive producer and creator of ‘So You Think You Can Dance and will be hosted by SNOOP DOGG.

Musical acts announced for the extraordinary event include a Once-In-A-Lifetime Performance by SNOOP DOGG with The One and Only MARVIN GAYE, plus ANITTA, LUNAY, and GENTE DE ZONA, and others.

————————————————

In-demand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the De La Hoya vs. Belfort fight. Fans will order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers across the U.S., including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum, among others from leading operators in Canada.

LEGENDS II will be broadcast globally on FITE, in-demand, and through all leading Cable, Satellite, and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The suggested PPV retail price is $49.99.

**HOW TO WATCH THE SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, TRILLER PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, and leading operators in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller, and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub

LEGENDS II is the second event Triller Fight Club has promoted at STAPLES Center, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The fight was boxing’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year garnering over 1.6 million buys.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the September 11 event and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, games controllers, and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.