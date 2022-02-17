Photos / Quotes: Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrus Ballard – final press conference

The pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico, and Prince George County, M.D.’s, D’Mitrus “Big Meech” Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at The Grand Hotel Tijuana.

(Photo credit: Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions.)

The pair were joined by Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Fernando Beltran, CEO of Zanfer Boxing, and the fighters’ trainers, Erik Morales and Barry Hunter.

Additionally, the undefeated fighter “Camaron” William Zepeda (24-0, 22KOs) was also onsite to talk about his upcoming fight as the co-main event of the DAZN broadcast.

The fight is set to take place at the iconic Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana on Saturday, February 19. The main event, Munguia vs. Ballard is a 12-round fight for Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN, excluding Mexico.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are priced at $250MX, $700MX, $2,000MX, $3,500MX, $5000MX not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.arema.com.mx and at their participating retailers.

Below are what the participants had to say about the upcoming fights on Saturday, February 19.

JAIME MUNGUIA

“I want to thank everyone who came out to support me. I am happy to be here, in my hometown, with all the people who have help me grow into the athlete that I am today.

“Being here has motivated to work harder and to get better. Coming home after winning a world title is a blessing and I am honored to be back in Tijuana.

“I also want to thank the press for all their support throughout my whole career. I also want to thank Oscar, Fernando, Zanfer, and everyone who has made this event possible. I also want to thank Ballard for taking the fight, I know he is coming prepared, but so are we.

“I am in great shape and I feel very prepared. I know everyone had a nice holiday season, but the truth is that we never stopped training. I am focused and want to make sure I deliver a great night of boxing for all of my fans.

“It was my dream come true to come back to Tijuana and I guarantee everyone that it will be a spectacular event.”

D’MITRIUS BALLARD

“I want to thank Tijuana for being a gracious host for me and my team. I am really looking forward to the opportunity. I love to compete.

“I just can’t wait for February 19 to show the world what I can do. I want to thank team Munguia for the opportunity to stand up on the stage with him, he is a great fighter thus far. I am looking forward to the challenge.

“On February 19 there will be fireworks.”

WILLIAM ZEPEDA

“Thank everyone for this new opportunity. It’s a great honor to be in Tijuana. I am very happy to be here at the co-event. I have a complicated fight but we are going to prove who el ‘Cameron’ Zepeda is.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

“I am happy to be in Mexico because I have the opportunity to be back in the country where my parents were born. I feel the country and the people of Mexico in my heart.

“This fight will be very complicated for both fighters. I have been working with Ballard since the beginning of his career and have seen his progress as a fighter. He has power, he has speed, movement, and I know he will bring a difficult fight to Munguia.

“Jaime is a former champion. He is a hungry fighter who wants to make Mexico proud. He wants to continue the tradition of great Mexican boxing. He is a fighter that is committed to the sport and works hard on getting better.”

FERNANDO BELTRAN

“I want to thank everyone for all their support for Jaime; for welcoming us home and to giving us the opportunity to bring Jaime to fight in his hometown.

“I also want to thank Oscar, it has been a joy to be partners with him and his team. Oscar is an icon in the sport and has elevated the name of Mexico in boxing.

“We are all very proud of Jaime and what he has been able to accomplish as a fighter and for elevating the name of Mexico to the world. We can’t wait to see what else we will see from him as a fighter.”

ERIK MORALES

“I am so proud to be part of a great team alongside, Fernando Fernandez and others. Jaime makes our job easy, he is a dedicated fighter, he’s disciplined, and he wants to learn and do things differently.

“I do believe you will see a great spectacle on Saturday, Jaime always gives his all in all his fights. We last saw him fight in November with great enthusiasm and I know he is going to do the same on Saturday night. He is worthy to be one of the representatives of our great city of Tijuana.”

BARRY HUNTER

“I want to thank God for allowing us to be here. I definitely want to thank the promoters and Mr. Munguia, thanks for the challenge. This is not my first time here, I had the fortune of competing here before. I love coming to Mexico to compete, it’s a country that is rich in a lot of champions in boxing history and it’s my honor to be on this battlefield.”