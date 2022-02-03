Eubank Vs Williams Press Conference – Photos & Quotes

Chris Eubank Jr

I didn’t spend a year and a half on a farm with chickens, snakes, and raccoons training for nothing. We’re on our way to cleaning up the middleweight division, and Liam Williams is the next man in front of me.

(Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig / Boxxer)

I’m going to take him out. All that matters is what’s going to happen on the night, and that’s me standing over him and looking down and raising my fists as he gets counted out. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.

Liam Williams

It’s an unbelievable opportunity to fight here in Cardiff in a high-level fight against Chris. I’m just so excited to put an end to this guy, drop him down a few levels. You’ll realize his level after this fight.

He’s mentally tough, he takes a good shot, but his legs are very robotic. He moves like he’s got wooden legs. I just think my skill set is a lot better. We’re going to find out on a Saturday.

I believe I believe I’ve got the power to stop him and knock him out. Whether I will or not, I don’t know because it’s going to be one of the top fights, it’s going to be very intense, but I do hope to knock him out.

Roy Jones Jr, Trainer, Chris Eubank Jr

There’s a difference between good fighters and great fighters. When you can change those gears and go to that next level, that makes you a great fighter, and that’s what I’ve seen in Chris Eubank Jr.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and founder

We are now days away from what has to be one of the British biggest British grudge matches we’ve seen in a long time. Everything is on the line for both fighters.

We know Chris has his world title ambitions very, very firmly in his head. But he must come through Liam Williams, and this fight is everything for him – imagine a fighter coming to his hometown in front of these Cardiff fans. Everyone is anticipating this fight. No one can call it. I can’t wait.

Kalle Sauerland, Wasserman Boxing, promoter of Chris Eubank Jr

It kicks off what is a fantastic February for British boxing. This fight leads us to the next level, that level of the Golovkins, that level of the World Championships.

This is not looking past Liam; I think he will bring a very tough fight on Saturday night. Chris is not afraid of the Dragon’s Lair, and I think we’re going to see a grandstand performance. I think it’s going to be a treat for the fans.

Dmitry Salita, promoter, Claressa Shields

It’s a great honor to work with Sky Sports, BOXXER, and Ben Shalom. It’s been a great experience, and the reception of fans and the media has just been so much love and support for Claressa. We have a stern test ahead of us on Saturday night, but I know that Claressa will be successful and put an explosive performance.

Claressa Shields

I want to thank God. First, I want to thank everybody here: my promoter Dimitri Salita, my manager Mark Taffett, my coaches. It’s been a perfect camp, and I’m excited to be here for multiple reasons.

And I’ll break it down for you quick: one beat up Ema Kozin and then beat up your [UK] favorite Savannah Marshall and go home. That’s why I’m here. So February 5 is the beginning.