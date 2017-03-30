“Philly Strong” Prospects Ennis And Folly Step Up Friday At 2300 Arena

Tomorrow night at 2300 Arena, two of Philadelphia’s most promising prospects top “Philly Strong,” a nine-bout card, and both are expecting their toughest fights to date.

In the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (9-0, 8KO) will seek his tenth victory when he faces veteran James “Shotgun” Winchester (20-12, 8KO) of Reidsville, North Carolina.





The six round, welterweight matchup will be Ennis’ toughest to date. Winchester is coming off three consecutive wins, and steps into the ring having faced world class competition throughout his career. Winchester went the distance with Matt Korobov (27-1, 14KO), Glen Tapia (23-4, 15KO), Eddie Gomez (19-2, 11KO), and Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9KO) and others. Ennis was victorious in his last outing at 2300 Arena, knocking out Elvin Perez in under a minute.

In the co-main event, Manny “Major Pain” Folly (9-0, 7KO) takes on Dominican Republic’s Luis Hinijosa (30-10, 17KO) in a six round bout at super bantamweight. Hinijosa enters the ring the more experienced fighter, and fought Claudio Marrero (21-1, 15KO) prior to his last two fights, which were both decision wins. Folly had an impressive showing in his last fight, knocking out Mexico’s Carlos Morgan (13-5, 6KO) in the first round in January.

Local Philadelphia fighters Keenan Smith (10-0, 4KO) and Joshua Jones (3-0-1, 2KO) will be featured in separate bouts on Friday, along with New Jersey’s Darren Goodall (4-0, 3KO) and Coachella welterweight sensation Brandun Lee (1-0, 1KO), who made his debut at Victory Boxing’s January card in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Philly Strong start at $40, and are available at 2300Arena.com or by calling (267) 273-0945. Doors at 2300 Arena open at 6:00 p.m. and first bell is at 7:00.