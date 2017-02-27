Philippines Gets Three New WBF International Champions

Three new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Champions were crowned on Sunday night, February 26, at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City, Philippines. Officially part of the city´s annual Kalilangan Festival celebration, the show was free for the public to attend, and close to 5000 fans had turned up.





Eden “Sanman” Sonsona made quick work of Jovany Rota, to take home the vacant WBF International Super Featherweight title. Sonsona came out fast and determined, and stopped his foe already in the first round. Time of stoppage was 1:41.

Born in General Santos City but now living in Paranaque, Sonsona (28) has fought professionally since the age of fifteen, and improved his record to 36-6-2 (13). Jovony Rota (29), from Butan City, falls to a misleading 9-10 (6), with four of his defeats coming in championship fights.

Southpaw prospect Ben Mananquil (24) scored the biggest win of his career with a unanimous decision over the much more experienced Glenn “The Rock” Porras (31), winning the vacant WBF International Bantamweight title in the process.

Judges Mario De Ramos, Romy Fordaliza and Alberto Brembot Dulalas all saw it as 97-93 for the up-and-comer from Las Pinas City, who is now 13-1-2 (3) in the paid ranks. Porras, who has mixed at a much higher level than his conqueror, drops to 29-6 (17).

In the third and final WBF International title fight on the card, Super Flyweight Lolito Sonsona, younger brother of Eden, captured his careers first professional title when he beat former Philippines national champion Renren Tesorio by unanimous decision.

Two judges, Sabas Ponpon Jr. and Alberto Brembot Dulalas voted in his favour by 96-94, while the third judge, Ramuel Ovalo, scored it a bit wider at 97-93. Nicknamed “Thunder Shot”, Sonsona goes to 21-1-4 (9), and Tesorio is now 15-10-3 (4).

The big World Boxing Federation (WBF) International championship triple-header in General Santos City was promoted by Sanman Promotions. Labelled Laban Pinoy 3: Rise Of Champions, the massive card featured ten bouts in total.