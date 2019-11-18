Peter Manfredo Jr. vs. Melvin Russell this Saturday, November 23

Fight week is here, which means we’re just a few days from the official weigh-in and, more importantly, fight night at Twin River Casino Hotel.





Join us Friday at Twin River’s Miracle Bar for the official weigh-in and final press conference. Friday’s weigh-in is open to the public. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. ET with an official scale time of 5.

Saturday’s event begins at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET in the Event Center with the first of six preliminary bouts.

Download Saturday’s official bout sheet here and be sure to stay tuned throughout the week on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for more news and notes as we inch closer to the must-see boxing event of 2019!





TICKETS RUNNING LOW; GETS YOUR NOW!

Limited tickets are available for Peter Manfredo Jr.’s return to the ring Saturday night at Twin River Casino Hotel. There are two ways to get yours: Visit our website at CESBoxing.com or ShowClix.com.

“The Pride of Providence” ends a three-year layoff this weekend in the main event of CES Boxing’s fourth event of the year at Twin River in a 10-round light heavyweight bout against “The Romantic Redneck” Melvin Russell of Kentucky.





The former IBO middleweight world champion is 7-0-1 lifetime at Twin River since the casino opened its doors in 2007, including wins over Rayco Saunders in 2012 and regional rival Rich Gingras in 2013.

ORTA, VALENTIN PRIMED TO STEAL THE SHOW

Unbeaten super featherweight Joshua Orta makes his Twin River and CES Boxing debut Saturday in a six-round special attraction against undefeated Michael Valentin in what could be the fight of the night.





Our newest team member Andre Griffith (Twitter: @CrazyOne373), the man behind most of CES Boxing’s recent video masterpieces, is hard at work profiling both fighters for our newest series, “Behind The Ropes.”

In this three-part series, Griffith follows both fighters as they prepare for the challenge of their lives. Episode 1 debuted on YouTube two weeks ago and Episode 2 just dropped last week. Stay tuned this week for the finale and get a new perspective on what it takes to be a professional boxer!

Illustration by Mike Bickings

HAVE YOU READ?

Saturday’s championship boxing extravaganza, which streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, is all over the news. Storylines are abound as the region’s No. 1 promotion wraps returns to Twin River for the fourth time in 2019.

Remember Gary “Tiger” Balletto? The tradition continues November 23 as his son, Gary Balletto III, transitions from MMA and makes his long-awaited pro boxing debut in a four-round bout against Luis Iniguez of Washington. ABC 6 caught up with Balletto for a look at his preparation for Saturday’s bout.

Elsewhere, WesternMassNews.com checked in with Orta’s camp in Springfield and WorldBoxingNews.net has the scoop as Manfredo Jr. responds to former foe Sergio Mora, who last week suggested he’d fight “The Pride of Providence” a third time following their back-to-back bouts in 2005.

Photo by Kris Nordstrom

“SUCRA” RAY JOINS THE BROADCAST BOOTH

The legendary “Sucra” Ray Oliveira, a winner of 47 fights in his pro career, will provide color commentary Saturday night alongside CES Boxing matchmaker and publicist Michael Parente live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The first preliminary bout Saturday begins at 6 p.m. ET and FIGHT PASS goes live two hours later beginning at 8. In order to catch the action, sign up for your subscription today at UFCFightPass.com. This is the second of three events promoted by CES Boxing on the world’s largest streaming platform to close out 2019.

The promotion returns December 7 in Connecticut for its season finale, also on FIGHT PASS. Stay tuned to CESBoxing.com this week for some major fight announcements!