Petchdam Petchyindee Academy to defend against Ilias Ennahachi

ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the initial bouts for ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD, set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Friday, 16 August. In the main event, reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy of Thailand will defend his title against Ilias Ennahachi of The Netherlands.





After winning the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship in his last bout, Thailand’s very own Petchdam Petchyindee Academy is ready to make the first defense of his title against Dutch-Moroccan kickboxer Ilias Ennahachi.





Petchdam is a multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion known for his devastating left kick, which is responsible for the majority of his wins. He trains out of the famed Petchyindee Academy in Bangkok alongside fellow Muay Thai World Champions Petchmorakot and Sorgraw. Over the course of his stellar career, the Thai hero has claimed several prestigious accolades, including Lumpinee Stadium and WBC World Muay Thai Championships, as well as a Toyota Marathon Tournament Title. Last May, Petchdam captured the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title with a comprehensive performance against Elias Mahmoudi.

Now Petchdam makes the first defense of his title against ONE Super Series newcomer, Ilias Ennahachi.

Considered one of the top kickboxers in the world, Ennahachi is one of the fastest rising talents in the sport. At just 23 years of age, Ennahachi is already a 6-time Kickboxing World Champion and is now looking to compete against the world’s best in ONE Super Series. With a professional kickboxing record of 34-3-0, Ennahachi’s first assignment is no easy task, as he takes on the champion himself, Petchdam in the main event of ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD.

Italian-Armenian kickboxing superstar Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan advanced to the semi-final round of the highly-acclaimed ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix with a victory over Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy earlier this July. In his next bout, Petrosyan takes on fellow semi-finalist “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut of Thailand.

A multiple-time Kickboxing World Champion, Petrosyan is one of the greatest and most dominant kickboxers of all time, having already accomplished an incredible amount in his sensational career. This includes two K-1 World MAX World Championships, a Glory Slam Tournament Championship, and several other prestigious titles. Petrosyan joined ONE Super Series in 2018 and has since put together a solid run through the ranks.

A former two division Lion Fight World Champion and WMC Muay Thai World Champion, Nattawut is one of the finest attacking talents in the striking world. Right from the opening bell, Nattawut is known for igniting the ring with his trademark intensity, and it has led him to sterling success in his career thus far. The winner between Nattawut and Petrosyan advances to the final round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and gets a chance to compete for the US $1 million prize.

Reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand begins her quest for a historic third World Title when she makes her highly-anticipated return to mixed martial arts competition against opponent Asha “Knockout Queen” Roka of India.

Stamp first made her ONE Championship debut as a participant in Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, where she knocked out Rashi Shinde in 19 seconds. With dreams of one day becoming a three-sport World Champion, Stamp embarks on a remarkable journey for a mixed martial arts World Title.

Standing in Stamp’s way is Roka, who holds unblemished professional records in both mixed martial arts and boxing. Roka is a former Indian National Boxing Champion with fast and powerful hands. Nicknamed “Knockout Queen”, she has two submissions and two knockouts out of four wins. Making her ONE Championship debut, Roka takes on the talented Stamp Fairtex in what promises to be an exciting matchup.