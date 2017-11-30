Perrella to face Martin December 8 on FS

Welterweight Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella returns to the ring against Alex “Chi Town Heat” Martin Friday, December 8 at Hialeah Park in Miami, FL.

The Perrella-Martin showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds and airs on FS1 at 9 PM ET as part of Premier Boxing Champions’ “PBC on FS1” series. The bout proceeds a light heavyweight matchup between former world champion Jean Pascal and unbeaten Ahmed Elbiali.

Fighting for the first time since a disappointing setback against Yordenis Ugas in September 2016, Perrella’s an outstanding 14-1 with 13 wins by knockout. The Fort Myers native has impressive stoppage victories over David Grayton (14-0), Ramon Ayala (25-5-1), Abraham Alvarez (20-8-1) and Patrick Boozer (11-3). A self-described gym rat, the 28-year-old has spent the last year fine-tuning his skills while also allowing a lingering injury to heal.

Living and fighting out of Chicago, IL, Martin is 13-2 as a pro and has 5 victories via knockout. In 2016, he scored a career best win by outpointing Juan Carlos Abreu (19-2-1) over eight rounds. Prior to entering the paid ranks, Martin was one of America’s top amateur boxers, winning the 2012 National Golden Gloves, 3 Chicago Golden Gloves titles and captured a silver medal at the 2011 National Golden Gloves. Martin is coming off consecutive slugfests with Miguel Cruz where he came up short both times, but a win over Perrella would put him back in the picture.

“Alex Martin is a talented fighter but like myself, is coming off a defeat,” said Perrella. “I’m expecting him to be at his best because this is an important fight for both of us. Training is great so far and we’ve traveled throughout Florida to work with some awesome fighters. I will be fully prepared for December 8 and plan to show everybody that my last fight was a fluke.”

Fans can interact with Perrella on Instagram @bryantperrella or Facebook.com/teamperrella.