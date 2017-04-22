Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker To Return To Canastota

Pernell “Sweet Pea” Wh1984 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST & FOUR DIVISION CHAMPION PERNELL WHITAKER AMONG HOFers RETURNING TO CANASTOTA

“Sweet Pea” to be on hand for Olympic teammate Evander Holyfield’s HOF induction





CANASTOTA, NY – APRIL 22, 2017 – The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today 1984 Olympic gold medalist and four-division world champion Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker will be among Hall of Famers returning to Canastota for the 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 8-11th.

Whitaker will be in “Boxing’s Hometown” to witness the Hall of Fame Induction of his fellow 1984 Olympic teammate Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield. At the Los Angeles Games, Whitaker captured lightweight gold and Holyfield brought home bronze in the light heavyweight division for Team USA.

“’Sweet Pea’ Whitaker was a fantastic fighter who thrilled fans with his incredible boxing skills in the ring,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so excited that he will be coming back to Canastota for the 2017 Hall of Fame Weekend to see his fellow Olympian Evander Holyfield enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

Fighting out of Norfolk, VA, Whitaker turned pro at Madison Square Garden after the Olympics. “Sweet Pea” won world titles in four weight divisions – lightweight (IBF / WBC / WBA), junior welterweight (IBF), welterweight (WBC) and junior middleweight (WBA). During his nearly seventeen year career, the pound-for-pound star posted a 40-4-1 (17 KOs) record that includes wins over Roger Mayweather, Greg Haugen, Jose Luis Ramirez, Freddie Pendleton, Jorge Paez, Buddy McGirt, Julio Cesar Vasquez and Azumah Nelson. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, the southpaw Whitaker was known for his quick and evasive ring moves.

Events planned for the weekend include a Friday Night Fiesta, banquet, parade, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, cocktail party and the Official Induction Ceremony honoring the Class of 2017.

In addition to Holyfield, the Class of 2017 includes Marco Antonio Barrera, Johnny “Mi Vida Loca” Tapia,Eddie Booker, trainer Johnny Lewis, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., judge Jerry Roth, journalist / broadcaster Steve Farhood and broadcaster Barry Tompkins.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities.