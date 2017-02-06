Boxing News 24/7


Pennington tops Pitts

With the recent insurance and medical issues forcing NY fighter to take travel to other states for boxing matches, Brooklyn’s Courtney Pennington is quickly establishing himself as a road warrior in the sport. Pennington went into the backyard of well-regarded local favorite Khiary Gray Pitts and pounded out the unanimous decision at the Twin River Casino’s Event Center in Lincoln, RI Saturday night. In doing so, Pennington captured Gray’s Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) International and Northeast Titles.


The Star Boxing Jr. Middleweight improved to 10-3-1 5KO’S while opponent Pitts dropped to 14-2 11KO’s. Pennington started out slow in bout getting a feel for his opponent and may have dropped two of the first three rounds. However, Pennington picked up the pace in the 4th round, chasing Pitts around the ring and finally was able to corner Pitts against the ropes unleashing a vicious combination which dropped the local fighter.

Pennington seized the momentum and kept the pressure on Gray utilizing a strong inside attack and seemingly knocked Gray down twice more in the 7th round but both knockdowns were called slips by the referee. Gray was on very wobbly legs as the round ended and the 8th round saw both fighters trade big shots but Pennington’s blows were having a much greater effect on Gray as the bell sounded ending the hotly contested bout.

In the end, Pennington prevailed with a unanimous 78-73, 77-74, and 76-75 score earning the well-deserved unanimous decision win.

Star Boxing head Joe DeGuardia had this to say about Pennington’s victory “I proud of him. For the second consecutive time he went on the road as the underdog and came away with victories, both quality wins over quality opposition”.

The bout took place at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island and was co-promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and Jimmy Burchfield’s CES.

