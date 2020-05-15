PBC to deliver Cast of Rising Stars

Premier Boxing Champions To Deliver Stacked Cast of Rising Stars, Exciting Contenders & More Appearing on Social Media Platforms Next Week

Catch Up With Devon Alexander, Josesito Lopez,

Stephen Fulton, Abel & Jesus Ramos, Ahmed Elbiali &

Vito Mielnicki Jr. During Social Distancing

Another week of social distancing will feature Premier Boxing Champions fighters taking time to talk boxing and more as a lineup of rising stars and exciting contenders are set to appear on PBC social media platforms all next week.

Undefeated 18-year-old sensation Vito Mielnicki Jr. appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Light heavyweight contender Ahmed Elbiali and former two-division champion Devon Alexander will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, May 20 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Welterweight contender Abel Ramos and his nephew, exciting unbeaten prospect Jesus Ramos,will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, May 20 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Plus, undefeated sensation Stephen Fulton will also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, May 22 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Exciting veteran contender Josesito Lopez will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, May 21. Lopez will break down his explosive fight against John Molina Jr. at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the 2018 Fight of the Year, Erislandy Lara vs. Jarrett Hurd on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule features PBC fighters continuing to bring fans updates and more from their own homes. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.