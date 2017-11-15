PBC on Super Channel: Dirrell-Douglin & Williams-Smith

Double-barrelled boxing action is on tap this week for Canadian boxing fans when Super Channel airs back-to-back Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events this Friday night and Saturday evening, live from separate venues in the United States.

"Super Channel is ecstatic to be working with PBC and love the opportunity to bring two exciting back-to- back nights of live fights to our Canadian subscribers," said Troy Wassill, Director of Programming, Domestic Distributors & Sports for Super Channel. "It's about time Canadians get the chance to see these and other great fights."





Friday’s action is headlined by a 10-round super middleweight clash between former World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (30-1-1, 24 KOs), who will be fighting at home in Flint, Michigan, against the only active professional boxer trained by his mother, Denis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin (20-5, 13 KOs), fighting out of New Jersey. The action starts at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

“Douglin has fought a lot of good fighters and I respect him, but he’s standing in the way of my title shot,” Dirrell said. “This is a chance for me to showcase my skills. I’m going for a stoppage, and I think I’m going to get it in the middle rounds. I want to put on a great performance and give the fans something to see. I’m going to get the job done.”

“I’ve taken a lot of fights on short notice and that’s hurt me in the past, but I’ve had ample time and a great training camp to prepare for this fight,” Douglin commented. “I think Dirrell has a problem with guys who aren’t afraid of him and who will actually give him a fight. With my style and determination, I’m going to bring a lot more than he’s expecting. I’m going to bring it for 10 rounds and I know I’ll have my arm raised at the end of the day.”

Two exciting matches are on the “Dirrell vs. Douglin” card, presented by Salita Promotions and TGB Promotion, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.

The eight-round co-featured event is a rematch between two talented welterweight prospects, Jamontay "The Quiet" Clark (12-0, 7 KOs), of Cincinnati, and Ukrainian Ivan "The Volk" Golub (13-1, 11 KOs), now fighting out of Brooklyn (NY). Clark won a highly-contested, eight-round decision this past June 30th





The following evening, commencing at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT live from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, world title challenger Julian “J Rock” Williams (23-1-1, 15 KOs), of Philadelphia, will square off against former International Boxing Federation Junior Middleweight World Champion Ishe “Sugar Shay” Smith (29-8, 12 KOs), who will be fighting at home.

“I took this fight just like I’ve taken every tough fight over the years,” Smith noted. “I constantly challenge myself to the best and I believe Julian Williams is one of the best in the division. If you look at my resume, all I’ve done is fight the best guys, in their prime, so this is nothing new to me. I’ve reached the point where I’ve seen it all. This fight will get me exactly where I need to be, closer to a world title shot.”

“We’ve been working hard for months and I’m ready to get back in the ring,” Williams remarked. “I could fight tomorrow. I know this is an important fight for my career. Ishe is a veteran and he is going to bring his ‘A’ game to try to prove he’s still got it. I’m not going to give him that opportunity. I will be victorious and show that I’m ready to fight the best in the world.”

Three entertaining bouts on the "Dirrell vs. Douglin" card, presented by Salita Promotions and TGB Promotion, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.





In the 10-round co-feature, veteran light heavyweight Lionell Thompson (18-4, 11 KOs) takes on unbeaten prospect Earl Newman (10-0-1, 7 KOs).

Thompson is on the trail of a 175-pound world championship and he hasn’t taken the easy road, having challenged the likes of Sergey Kovalev and Radivoje Kalajdzic during his pro career. The 32-year-old out of Buffalo, N.Y. is coming off a knockout victory over Steve Lovett in his last fight February 24. The last time he fought at the Cosmopolitan, he defeated Donovan George by unanimous decision on Sept. 16, 2016.

Newman will be taking a big step forward in taking on his toughest competition to date in Thompson. The 26-year-old Brooklyn-native is coming off a split draw against Paul Parker on Sept. 19 after winning his first 10 pro fights.

In the other televised fight a pair of undefeated super featherweight prospects, 2012 Olympic Silver medalist from Mongolia, Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8-0, 8 KOs), who now fights out of Carson, California, and Filipino Harmonito “Hammer” Dela Torre (19-0, 12 KOs), battle in a 10-round match.

Super Channel has aired several major boxing events live in 2017 including Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao vs.Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs. Marriaga, Crawford vs. Indongo, Smith vs. Williams 2, and the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) quarterfinals.

To watch PBC on Super Channel, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.