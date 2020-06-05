PBC Social Media Platforms: Luis Nery, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Eimantas Stanionis, Ryan Karl, Robert Helenius & Jamontay Clark

Rising stars, former champions, and exciting contenders will share updates all next week as Premier Boxing Champions has assembled another array of top talent to appear on PBC social media platforms during social distancing.

Unbeaten former world champion Luis Nery appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez and rising welterweight and 2016 Olympian Eimantas Stanionis will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, June 10 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Exciting welterweight Ryan Karl will appear in the “At Home With…” series,hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Plus, super welterweight sensation Jamontay Clarkwill also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, June 12 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, June 11. Helenius will break down his heavyweight clash against Adam Kownacki at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the Danny Garcia vs. Brandon Rios event, which includes the world title rematch between David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril, plus the title eliminator between Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson, allon the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule will again see PBC fighters engaging with fans through social media and bringing them updates on their careers and more. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.