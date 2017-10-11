PBC quotes for Saturday on Fox and Fox Deportes

Fighters competing on the Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes card taking place this Saturday, October 14 from StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. held a media workout Wednesday at Wild Card West Boxing Club in Santa Monica before they enter the ring Saturday.

PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes is headlined by three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz defending his featherweight world title against Chris Avalos, while four-time world champion Abner Mares defends his 126-pound championship against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez. Televised coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT with unbeaten rising contender Eddie Ramirez taking on former world champion Antonio DeMarco.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Promotions and TGB Promotions, are priced at $30, $50, $75, $100, $150, and $250 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit AXS.com HERE.

Additional undercard action features Ivan Redkach in his super lightweight debut and unbeaten 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis in a welterweight bout against Cesar Hernandez.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday in Santa Monica:

CHRIS AVALOS





“I’ve had a lot of experience with Leo when we were growing up. We really know each other inside and out. It’s going to be a non-stop war. I know that he won’t let up and I’ll never give an inch.

“This has been a really great camp. I feel really strong and fresh and ready for a 12-round battle on Saturday.

“I’m going to try to use my familiarity with Leo to my advantage. Obviously we’ve both grown up, but it definitely gives me some extra confidence.

“It’s very important that I put on a good performance Saturday. A lot of people have written me off and it’s my job to just prove them all wrong.

“It’s going to be a really good fight. It’s going to be action from start to finish. I’ve been on this kind of platform before so my nerves are all calmed. I’m just really excited to get in the ring.”

ANDRES GUTIERREZ





“Everything has gone really smoothly in training camp. I feel 100 percent physically and I’m ready to fight.

“I’m going to have to come forward and fight strong for 12 rounds against Abner Mares. I have to use my power punches and attack the entire fight.

“I’m very happy and motivated heading into this fight. I’m eager to get a chance at a title for the first time.

“The fans are going to love my style. I come forward and throw punches. Fans appreciate that and I want to give them a memorable performance.

“It’s going to be a war. I’m not giving an inch and at the end of the night, I will have both hands in the air and a belt around my waist.”

EDDIE RAMIREZ

“It feels good to be on this platform. This is just the start for me. All the top guys have been in my position and they took advantage of their opportunities. I have to put on a great show to lead up to these two title fights.

“Training camp has been really good. We worked hard every day and I’m ready to fight. I just can’t wait.

“DeMarco is a crafty veteran. I need to be strong and smart. It’s all going to come down to me being the better overall fighter.

“I’m ready to do anything in the ring. If I have to box, I’ll do that. If I need to brawl, I’ll do that. We’ll see how the fight goes but I’ll be prepared to adjust and do what it takes to get the win.

“I’ve tried to make myself a smarter fighter in the last year. I have to work smarter. That’s really going to let me unlock the rest of my potential.

“If I’m able to get a stoppage, I’m going to jump on it. I’m prepared to be the more intelligent fighter and use my brain to get the win.”

ANTONIO DEMARCO

“I came back to the ring because I am 100 percent mentally ready to compete. Any issues that I had in the past are gone. Most importantly, my sister has beaten cancer and she said that if she can come back, then so can I.

“I feel really strong right now. I came back with the team that made me world champion and it’s got me very motivated to enter the ring and give the fans a beautiful fight on Saturday.

“I have no fear of any opponent. I have the normal nervous energy leading up to the fight, but I have been in this situation before and faced a lot of great fighters.

“Ramirez is a young, strong opponent. He’s undefeated and I know that he’s going to be motivated to keep his perfect record. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to get the win.”

IVAN REDKACH

“It’s been a very tough training camp. I’m in excellent shape from working in the gym with Leo Santa Cruz for about three months. I’m excited to make my debut at 140-pounds.

“It had been too hard to cut weight for lightweight. It was draining all of my strength. I’m going to have a lot more power and show a lot more of my game on October 14.

“I’ve trained sparring partners of every kind. I also did some work in Jorge Linares’ camp leading up to his fight. I’ve been testing myself every day to get better.

“Being in the gym with Leo gives me lots of motivation. He also helps me with all of the technical parts of my game. He stays on top of me and has helped me get better.”

EIMANTAS STANIONIS

“Working with Freddie Roach has been amazing. He’s shown me so many new things and I’m really blessed to be in this position.

“I just had a fight three weeks ago so I’m excited to get back in the ring. I’ve stayed in shape the whole time, which is what I want to do. I’m always mentally prepared to step in the ring as well as physically.

“It’s a great motivation to be on a big card like this. I can’t wait to perform in front of these fans and show them my skills.

“My style is like a Mexican-style. I like to put pressure on my opponent and throw punches. I can do it all in the ring and I can’t wait to show off all of it.”