PBC returns on FOX on August 8

FOX Sports and FOX Deportes welcome the highly anticipated return of Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday, Aug. 8, with four hours of live coverage across the FOX Sports family of networks from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JAMAL JAMES VS. THOMAS DULORME rings the bell to begin action on FOX at 8:00 PM ET before handing off to FS1 for FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: MYKAL FOX VS. LUCAS SANTAMARIA at 10:00 PM ET. All programming can be live streamed in English and Spanish on the new FOX Sports app, FOX NOW app and the newly redesigned FOXSports.com, in addition to SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. FOX Deportes offers delayed coverage of all four hours beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to welcome PBC back into the ring Aug. 8 with a fantastic matchup,” said Bill Wanger, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming and Scheduling, FOX Sports. “This outing is the first in a long line of great fight nights coming for the remainder of the year on FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes and PPV.”

Below are programming and on-air broadcaster information and the fight card lineup:

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JAMAL JAMES VS. THOMAS DULORME

Network: FOX, FOX Sports app/delayed on FOX Deportes at 10:00 PM ET)

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 8 (8:00 PM ET)

FOX Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny; Analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Reporter: Heidi Androl

Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

FOX Deportes Fight Announcers: Jaime Motta; Analyst Erik Morales

Bouts:

Jamal “Shango” James vs. Thomas Dulorme – 12 rounds, WBA Welterweight Interim Title

David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) – 12 rounds, WBA Super Middleweight Interim Title

Omar Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs) vs. Willie Shaw (12-1, 8 KOs) – 6/8 rounds, Super Lightweight

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: MYKAL FOX VS. LUCAS SANTAMARIA

Network: FS1, FOX Sports app (delayed on FOX Deportes at 12:00 AM ET)

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 8 (10:00 PM ET)

FS1 Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny; Analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Reporter: Heidi Androl

Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

FOX Deportes Fight Announcers: Jaime Motta; Analyst Erik Morales

Bouts:

Mykal Fox (22-1, 5 KOs) vs. Lucas Santamaria (10-1-1, 7 KOs) – 10 rounds, Welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Chris Rollins (3-1, 2 KOs) – 6 rounds, Super Welterweight

Luis Pena (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Michael Coffie (9-0, 6 KOs) – 8 rounds, Heavyweight

Remaining key dates in the 2020 FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes and PPV event schedule will be announced on the Aug. 8 FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT, which features interviews with some of the PBC stars. For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass or www.premierboxingchampions.com.