PBC fight schedule for June

Errol Spence, Jr. brought an exhilarating conclusion to the month of May with a resounding 11th round knockout victory over Kell Brook to win a 147-pound world championship on Brook’s home turf of Sheffield, England. Spence’s exciting victory was presented live by Premier Boxing Champions on SHOWTIME this past Saturday night.

“Errol Spence, Jr. scored one of the most impressive knockout victories in boxing this year to win a world championship. There is no better way for Premier Boxing Champions to spring board into June,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Communications for Haymon Boxing. “From top to bottom the schedule of shows in June is loaded with exciting matches featuring a pair of world championship bouts in two of the hottest divisions in boxing, boxers on the comeback trail and young prospects and contenders climbing the ladder to a championship.”

Kicking off June will be a highly charged rematch between 175-pound champion Adonis Stevenson and Andrzej Fonfara at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada in Premier Boxing Champions action on SHOWTIME on June 3. Stevenson, one of the hardest punchers in boxing, won the first match by decision after 12 exciting rounds. Jean Pascal will take on Eleider Alvarez in the co-feature. Televised start time is set for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.





In a special Sunday night edition of PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios returns to the ring after an 18-month layoff to take on Mexican brawler Aaron Herrera in a 10-round welterweight match at the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California on June 11. Televised coverage begins on FS1 and FOX Deportes at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT after the Mexico vs. USA World Cup qualifier on FS1 and will feature unbeaten Mario Barrios in a 10-round super lightweight contest against Mexico’s Jose Luis Rodriguez and undefeated prospect Jose Miguel Borrego squaring-off against once-beaten Kevin Watts in an eight round super lightweight bout.

Eddie Ramirez will be featured in a 10-round junior welterweight match on the PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes “TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS” as he takes on Erik Bone from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas on June 20. Also in action is tough veteran Lionell Thompson who will try to derail promising prospect Earl Newman in a 10-round light heavyweight match.

Unbeaten Miguel Cruz and once-beaten Alex Martin will meet in a 10-round welterweight rematch on Tuesday, June 27 in the main event of PBC TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportesfrom Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa. In the first match in January, Cruz walked away with a split decision victory. Martin will be looking to even the score. In the co-feature Jamal James and Samuel Figueroa square off in welterweight showdown. Televised start time is 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The month will come to a thrilling conclusion when unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter, Jr. defends his title in his hometown against mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov in the main event of PBC on Bounce live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 30. Julian Williams will take on Joshua Conley in a 154-pound battle in the co-feature with televised coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Easter successfully defended his title in the same venue in February by knocking down Luis Cruz three times on the way to a unanimous decision.