PBC fight schedule for July

Fast on the heels of an exhilarating slate of shows in June, Premier Boxing Champions roars into July with five shows that feature action-packed matches in some of the hottest divisions in boxing.

“July isn’t typically one of the busiest months for boxing, but Premier Boxing Champions is challenging that notion with a fully loaded schedule of big time matches during the month,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Communications for Haymon Boxing. “Adrien Broner versus Mikey Garcia, Jermall Charlo making his debut at 160 pounds against Jorge Sebastian Heiland and the return of Victor Ortiz offers some intrigue to the run of shows during the month.”

Kicking off the slate of shows is an all-action card that features Omar Figueroa versus Robert Guerrero in a 147-pound clash of former champions; Marcus Browne taking on Seanie Monaghan in a battle of unbeaten light heavyweights and Artur Szpilka against Adam Kownacki in an all-Polish heavyweight showdown at NYCB LIVE at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York on July 15 in primetime on FOX and FOX Deportes starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





On the same night and from the same location Jamal James takes on Jo Jo Dan in a 147-pound match and Brandon Figueroa meets Eliecer Aquino in a 118-pound match on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from Long Island.

Three days later featherweight prospect Miguel Flores looks to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career when he meets former title challenger Chris Avalos in a 10-round, 126-pound match from Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana on TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes on July 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In the co-feature a pair of 175-pound prospects clash when Ahmed Elbiali meets Leo Hall in a 10-round contest.

In what has all the earmarks of an instant classic, lightweight world champion and unbeaten three-division champion Mikey Garcia jumps up to 140-pounds to take on four-division champion Adrien Broner in a main event showdown presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, July 29. In the co-feature, former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo meets Jorge Sebastian Heiland in a 12-round, 160-pound title elimination bout. Additional action will see highlights of former heavyweight title challenger Gerald Washington battling Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller in a 10-round heavyweight showdown.

The next night former 147-pound world champion Victor Ortiz returns to the ring to take on Saul Corral in a 10-round welterweight bout from Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California in a special Sunday edition of PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 30. In the co-feature, 154-pound contender Justin DeLoach clashes with Fernando Guerrero. Also on the card is 2016 Olympian Karlos Balderas in his second pro fight.