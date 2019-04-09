Paulus Ambunda battles Stephen Fulton on Hurd-Williams card on May 11

Unbeaten Rising Featherweight Stephen Fulton Takes on Former World Champion Paulus Ambunda in Main Event of PBC FIGHT NIGHT – EXTRA on FS1 & FOX Deportes Saturday, May 11 from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia





Also Featuring Hard-Hitting Ahmed Elbiali & Unbeaten Prospect Lorenzo Simpson in Separate Bouts as Part of Action Beginning at

11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT Following PBC on FOX Broadcast

Unified Super Welterweight Champion Jarrett Hurd Defends His Titles Against Top Contender Julian Williams FOX & FOX Deportes Main Event – (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Undefeated rising featherweight Stephen Fulton will take on former world champion Paulus Ambunda in a 12-round showdown that headlines PBC FIGHT NIGHT – EXTRA on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, May 11 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.





PBC FIGHT NIGHT – EXTRA begins at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT and will also see hard-hitting Ahmed Elbiali (18-1, 15 KOs)in a light heavyweight bout, plus exciting 19-year-old prospect and Baltimore-native Lorenzo Simpson (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight attraction that will be a TV swing bout.

The event is headlined by unified and undefeated IBF and WBA 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd defending against top contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams in PBC on FOX action beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com).

Non-televised action features undefeated Romanian Alexandru Marin (17-0, 11 KOs) taking on former world champion Luis Concepcion (37-7, 26 KOs) in a 12-round super flyweight attraction, unbeaten super lightweight prospect Greg Outlaw (7-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round fight and super middleweight contender Demond Nicholson (21-3-1, 20 KOs) in a 10-round contest.

Rounding out the card are bouts featuring once-beaten Dravontay Rawls battling Colombia’s Jonathan Perez in an eight-round lightweight showdown, unbeaten Aaron Anderson in a four-round super welterweight fight against Peru’s Carlos Galindo and Mark Duncan battling Kevin Womack for six-rounds of super welterweight action.

The 24-year-old Fulton (15-0, 7 KOs) fights out of Philadelphia and defeated previously unbeaten fighters in five of his last nine contests. He made his 2019 debut in January, stopping Marlon Olea in round five. He takes on Namibia’s Ambunda (27-2, 11 KOs), who previously captured a bantamweight world title by defeating William Prado by decision in 2012. He enters this bout on a three-fight winning streak, including 12-round decisions in his last two fights.