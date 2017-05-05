Brad Pauls On A Mission

Brad Pauls is on a mission to bring boxing back to the South East of England and he is planning for an exciting knockout performance tomorrow evening on BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show, at the Plymouth Guildhall.





The unbeaten 24-year-old is originally from Newquay, but has had most of his pro fights in London. Pauls is hoping this fight, so close to his home county, will be the beginning of his journey to become a boxing pioneer in Cornwall.

“I want to make history,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “There have been no pro Cornish boxers for years and no pro shows in Cornwall since 1982. I want to bring it back and put the first pro show on in Cornwall in over 30 years. These are little goals I have in my mind. I have the motivation so there is no doubt I can make these things happen.

“I moved to London because I get better training and better coaching and better opportunities here. So I had to take myself away from Cornwall to chase the dream and pursue my professional boxing career.

“I am massively excited to be back close to home. It excites me more fighting on a show like that than it would if I have a TV opportunity. I boxed in Torquay last year and I sold 170 tickets. That was the highlight of my pro career so far because of all the people there and the atmosphere. With the home shows I know I will get better support and it just gets me buzzing because if I do well here then I can do it again. It is great to bring professional boxing back to the South West of England because it has been lacking in recent years.

“We were looking at the shows that were coming up and we saw there was one in Plymouth in February and ever since then I have been looking for opportunities to box there. As soon as I saw this show I was straight on the phone to my promoter to get me on it and I kept on pestering him and now I have my opportunity. If I sell tickets and do well, next time they won’t think twice about it and I will be straight on.”

The middleweight spent over a decade in the amateurs, having over 50 fights and winning national titles and area belts before making the transition to the professional game over a year ago. Since then Pauls has won his first six professional fights, getting the stoppage in four of them, and is already attracting attention. The upcoming fighter believes he has the power to keep the knockouts coming throughout his career and he feels he is already close to challenging for a title.

“With boxing it just takes one shot and I have that knockout power,” he revealed. “As the fights get tougher, my opponents will be able to take my shots better and will have better defence so it will get harder to get the stoppages. But as long as I am winning, that is the most important thing. I do like a knockout and I do like the excitement it brings so I will definitely be looking for another one in this next fight.

“This fight next Saturday will be my last four rounder and then we are going to step it up to six rounds and that is when you start edging towards titles. So at the end of the year hopefully there will be an opportunity for me to go for a title.

“I feel like I am getting there. But I am in this for the long haul and I am not going to rush into anything when I am not ready. My coach knows what he is doing and I am going to challenge for these things when it is appropriate.

“I want to go as far as I can possibly go and do the best that I can possibly do. I know that I am good enough to win titles, whether that is a Southern Area, English, British or Worlds. I know I will win titles at some point.”

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall). The weigh-in is 3.00pm on Saturday.

