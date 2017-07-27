Pauls Excited

Brad Pauls is excited to be back boxing in Devon Saturday evening and ‘The Newquay Bomb’ is looking to continue to increase his profile in the sport with an explosive performance in his next fight.

The 24-year-old loved the atmosphere in Plymouth last time when he took close to 200 fans to the Guildhall in May and he is hoping for even more this time around.

“Everything has gone brilliant,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I am grafting hard and I am feeling in top shape. I had a bit of a break after my last fight and since then I have been non-stop and I feel top notch.





“I am buzzing to be back in the Guildhall. Last time I had 170 fans there and this time I could have even more so that is exciting.

“The first time I boxed there I wasn’t sure what to expect but the atmosphere was amazing and it will be fantastic to have that again. It has given me mad amounts of motivation to put in the work and get the win.

“I would pick boxing at home over nearly anything else because it is great being able to perform in front of all the people who support me.

“Lots of people come from Cornwall to watch me and boxing in London is so far for them to travel so boxing as close to home as possible is my way of thanking them for their support.





“Now that I can box in Plymouth I am really happy. Obviously I get the financial side out of boxing but I also love competing in the sport and the better the atmosphere and the greater my support makes me feel happier.”

The unbeaten fighter is looking to step up the rounds and compete for titles in the next twelve months and he believes an impressive showing in this next fight could be the start of his route to greatness.

“I will be looking to step it up to six rounds after this fight so this one is going to be important because I need to put on a good performance to show that I am ready to go for the six rounds.

“I want to go in there and box and set a good pace. I am improving in the gym all the time and I want to put everything that I have learned since my last fight in to practice here.

“The win will just keep my momentum going and will raise my profile again. A solid win here would set me up perfectly to go for the six rounder later in the year.

“I have progressed so much in the sport and I want to show that in this fight and show that I am ready for bigger things.

“After this fight I want to go for it and push towards those titles. I would like to go for something like a challenge belt to start off or work towards a Southern Area shot.

“I want to get the titles in the next year so this fight will be the start of my journey towards them.

“I know I can get to Southern Area and English title level and I would like to go for a British title, we will see what happens but I will be pushing to get to that level in boxing.

“Each time I fight there is always something positive to take away from it. This fight will be good for my profile with the amount of tickets I will sell.

“If I keep building myself properly in Cornwall then eventually one day I would love to have a professional boxing match in Cornwall and be the first one to do it in over 30 years. That is my dream.”

Plymouth’s Des Newton tops the bill on BCB Promotions’ show at the Guildhall on Saturday (29th July) against Liam Richards as he looks to retain his British Lightweight Challenge Belt.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists super lightweight, Darren Townley, lightweight, Chris Adaway, whilst Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan, completes the card.

Tickets are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

