Paulie Ayala To Be Special Guest For HOF’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today former bantamweight champion from Fort Worth, TX Paulie Ayala will be in Canastota to participate in the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“It’s been 17 years since I’ve been back to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. I’m attending to support the induction of Fort Worth, Texas’ own Donald Curry, and my good friend Lee Samuels. Also, it is an honor to be attending on the 30 year anniversary of the Hall of Fame,” said Ayala.

Ayala turned pro in 1992 and was WBA bantamweight champion from 1999 – 2001. His 12-round unanimous decision win over Hall of Famer Johnny Tapia for the title in 1999 was named “Fight of the Year” and Ayala earned “Fighter of the Year” honors as well. Ayala retired in 2004 with a professional record of 35-3 (12 KOs) that includes a rematch win over Tapia, as well as victories over Hugo Dianzo, Johnny Bredahl and a pair of wins over Clarence “Bones” Adams. Still active in the sport, Ayala operates his University of Hard Knocks Gym in Fort Worth.

“During his career, Paulie Ayala was a dynamic champion who routinely provided fans with excitement and continues to contribute to the sport through his gym,” said Hall director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame is so happy that he will be in Canastota to help celebrate the Class of 2019 and the Hall’s 30th Anniversary.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal and Marco Antonio Barrera, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .