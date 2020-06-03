Paul Gibson appointed MTK Chief Strategy Officer

MTK Global is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Gibson as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The newly created executive position will see Gibson play a key role in the development, execution and communication of strategic decisions across the business.

Gibson joined MTK in 2017 as Director of International Operations. His wide-ranging remit has at different times included responsibility for structuring the company’s media team, signing and managing boxers, forming strategic partnerships worldwide, opening new gym franchises and overseeing MTK live events televised on platforms such as ESPN+ and Sky Sports.

This invaluable experience in every facet of the industry, coupled with his extensive background in media and finance, position Gibson as an ideal choice for the CSO position.

Speaking on the announcement Gibson said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to play a more advanced role in MTK’s continued success. I have been blessed that the past three years have provided me with an education in pretty much every aspect of the boxing business and I’m now looking forward to embracing a role that demands such a varied level of experience and skillsets.”

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “It is a pleasure to congratulate Paul on his promotion. He has become an integral part of our business and I look forward to working with him in his new CSO role. It is a key position as we continue to grow, both in the identification and development of new initiatives and, just as importantly, how we communicate our strategies to the wider world.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen added: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Paul to this new challenge. His contribution to MTK’s growth over the past few years has been as varied as it has been important. CSO is the perfect position for Paul as it is such a far-reaching role, encompassing so many areas which are of vital importance to our continued development as the world’s foremost boxing management company.”

