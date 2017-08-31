Patrick Nielsen faces John Ryder on 10/14 in London, UK

Danish super middleweight star Patrick Nielsen (29-1, 14 KOs) will meet London’s John Ryder (24-4, 12 KOs, 15 KOs) over ten rounds on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final contest between ‘Saint’ George Groves and Jamie Cox on October 14 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

Nielsen, a former World title challenger, has been confirmed as a reserve for the first-round of the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy. The 26-year-old from Albertslund, who is currently ranked World number one with the WBA has revealed his excitement to be taking on Ryder in the British boxer’s backyard.





“I’m really looking forward to getting in the ring again,’’ he said. ‘’I’m excited to be facing such a good boxer because a good opponent, like John Ryder, will give me the opportunity to showcase what I’m capable of.

“Ryder is a bit shorter than me and he likes to come forward to fight. He’s not afraid of getting into a brawl, which suits me well. He is going to be one of the toughest opponents of my career, but I still expect to be victorious.

“To beat a guy like him in front of his home fans will be a real the statement I have been hoping to make this year. I just cannot wait to get in there!”

Former WBA International Champion and British title challenger, Ryder, is looking to bounce back after dropping a controversial split decision to Rocky Fielding on April 22, and the 29 year-old Londoner says he is pleased to be involved in yet another 50-50 fight.





“I’ve been fighting on the road quite a lot recently. I’ve been in Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool; so it will be nice to be at Wembley and get a win in front of my home fans”, said Ryder.

“Nielsen’s been around for a while now, but I haven’t actually seen much of him. I know that he has been well-matched throughout his career. His only loss came against Dmitrii Chudinov, who is a good level fighter.

“This is by no means an easy fight, but I’m not in boxing for easy fights. I’ve been involved in many hard fights and fights that people will remember me for. I can never be accused of ducking people and I have always fought the best.”

“I’m going to push Nielsen all the way, and I think I will beat him. I have boxed the likes of Billy Joe Saunders and other former champions, but Nielsen is the one in front of me this time. I respect him, but come fight night I will be trying to take his head off!”

Ryder and Nielsen provide chief support for the quarter-final clash between WBA Super Champion Groves and domestic rival Cox, and Ryder believes the fans can expect a thrilling encounter between the British pair.

“I think Groves-Cox is a great fight”, said Ryder. “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Cox yet and we all know how good Groves is, so it will make for a cracking fight. The WBSS looks fantastic. I was a big fan of the Super Six but the WBSS seems to have a much better structure and is easier to follow.’’

