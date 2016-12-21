Patrick Nielsen fights Beibi Berrocal on 1/21

An opponent has been confirmed for Patrick Nielsen’s (28-1, 14 KOs) ring return on January 21 at the Struer Energi Park. The Danish super middleweight star will take on the big punching Columbian southpaw Beibi Berrocal (17-3, 16 KOs).





After twelve months out of the ring, Nielsen is back in action, and will be aiming to start the New Year on a high, as he looks to kick-start a World title assault in 2017 with a statement win against the WBC World-ranked contender.

With sixteen of his seventeen victories coming by knockout, Nielsen knows he must be wary of the South American’s power, but having spent 2016 on the sidelines, the 25 year-old is eager to remind fans of what they have been missing.

‘’I can’t wait to get back into the ring,’’ said Nieslen. ‘’I’m going to release so much pent up energy it’s going to create sparks. The break has been difficult for me, but it has also been good because it’s given me the chance to work on some new things, and I will be coming to Struer as a new and improved version of myself.

‘’I’m expecting a good fight. South American boxers are always tough, and they always come to win. Berrocal is a big puncher, and he’ll come to fight, but he’s not going to shake me. In sparring, I can feel that I’ve become quicker and stronger than ever, so for me, it’s perfect to face an opponent that is going to come forward. 2017 is going to be my year, and I want to start it with a bang!’’

Promoter Nisse Sauerland believes a victory over Berrocal will lead to bigger challenges later in the year, but has warned Nielsen not to take his opponent for granted.

‘’2016 was a frustrating year for Patrick,’’ he said. ‘’No fighter likes to be kept out of action for such a long period, but now he’s back, we expect him to channel this frustration in the ring, and build towards a title fight later this year.

‘’However, he cannot afford to be complacent. Berrocal is a dangerous puncher and like all South American boxers will be ready for war. This is an important test for Patrick, and one he needs to pass with flying colours.’’

Nielsen’s ten-round southpaw showdown with Berrocal is part of a Danish double header at the Struer Energi Park with hometown hero Dina Thorslund facing Xenia Jorneac for the WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight title.

The undercard sees rising middleweight star Abdul Khattab take on ‘The Dane Slayer’ Arman Torosyan, fan favourite Mikkel Nielsen return for his second professional contest plus a farewell fight for local heavyweight Kim Thompsen.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling (+45) 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit http://viaplay.dk/fighting