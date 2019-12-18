Patrick Cora, Angel Aponte & Luis Lebron in action this Friday

With undefeated Patrick Cora and Angel “Bebito” Aponte and former WBO Latino champion, Luis “Popeye” Lebrón, in the main bouts the series “A Puño Limpio” will conclude this year at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, this Friday, December 20, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.





It will be the eighth card of the successful series “A Puño Limpio” in 2019, the year we saw go through this stage figures like three-time former world champion Román “Rocky” Martínez, the current WBO 105-pound monarch, Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, the #1 WBO ranked at 115 pounds Jeyvier Cintrón, who will fight for the world title on December 31, the #6 WBO ranked at 140 pounds Jean Carlos Torres, among other good fighters.

“This 2019 was a spectacular year. We are very happy with what happened. We made a new world champion (Wilfredo” Bimbito “Méndez), we gave a lot of boxers a workshop. It was a very good year for PR Best Boxing and Spartan Boxing. This Friday we have our last event with very even fights. We thank the boxers, fans and the Municipal Administration of Trujillo Alto and its mayor José Luis Cruz Cruz for a tremendous year,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP, at a press conference held in Trujillo Alto.

The main fight of this “A Puño Limpio” will be between the unbeaten Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 kos) and also undefeated Argentine Gerónimo Sacco (8-0, 1 kos) at eight rounds and at 154 pounds. Cora comes from taking undefeated fellow countryman Luis Midyael Sánchez in October.





Meanwhile, the former WBO Latino champion at 126 pounds, Popeye Lebrón (16-1-1, 9 kos) will be back in action after his first defeat when he faces Panamanian Ricardo “Matematico” Nunez (29-11 , 23 kos) at 122 pounds and eight rounds.

In addition, Angel “Bebito” Aponte (6-0, 3 kos) will go up for the sixth time in a row to the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum to face Jonatan Hernando Godoy (4-6) in a six-round brawl at 130 pounds.

In two fights secheduled to six rounds, Jeffrey Flaz (4-0, 4 kos) will face Louis Hernandez (5-0-1, 4 kos) at 147 pounds, and Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (5-0 , 2 kos) faces the veteran Mexican Felipe Rivas (17-26-4, 11 kos) at 115 pounds.





Meanwhile, in four-round battles, Nick Steven (1-2-1) faces debutant Jadvier Vázquez at 140 pounds, and Frevián González (1-0, 1 kos) will fight against Emmanuel Román (0-3 ) at 135 pound