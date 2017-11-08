Patko promises to end the career of Prospere with a 1 round KO

Lutons 33 year old “Special” Kay Prospere undertakes a dangerous assignment when looking to win his first title when he takes on the Slovakian “KO KING” Kristian Patko when he battles for the International Super-Lightweight Challenge Belt on a Smith Sports promoted show at the famous York Hall.

Prospere who challenged unsuccessfully challenged Rakeem Noble for the Southern Area strap injured his hand in the fight and now has his second fight back after a long lay off.





Patko possesses dynamite in both hands winning all of his four fights by FIRST round KO. His only loss claim in a bout when he fought with the flu in a fight he should have pulled out of. Patko says “I will be ending Prospere’s career on 2nd December. I will knock him out in round 1!. I want to fight the top British fighters on UK TV and am using Prospere as a stepping stone. He is not very good so it is an easy fight for me.”

Prospere is determined to put himself in the domestic title mix up and will be looking for this early 2018 so a convincing win here is a must.

