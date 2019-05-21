Patera Defends European Lightweight Crown Against Hyland Jr At The Allianz Cloud In Milan

Today in Milan, at the trendy and luxurious Terrazza Duomo 21, in the heart of the city right in front of the Duomo Cathedral, a big crowd of journalists, photographers and boxing people attended the press conference organized by Opi Since 82, Matchroom Boxing Italy and DAZN to present the June 28th event at historic Palalido-Allianz Cloud arena: in the double main event IBF International super middleweight champion Daniele Scardina (16-0 with 14 KOs) will defend against Alessandro Goddi (35-4-1) and European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (21-3) will defend against Paul Hyland Jr. (20-1). The show will be streamed live by DAZN.





Matchroom Boxing Italy President Eddie Hearn is happy to promote at Palalido: “This is the 4th event promoted by us with Opi Since 82 and DAZN, the first one in a legendary arena which greatly contributed to the history of boxing in Italy. I’m glad to see that so many journalists showed up today. No sport can grow up without media coverage and live television or live streaming. I expect the Milanesi fans to show up in great numbers and maybe sellout the venue as we offer high caliber Italian fighters. This show is a major step toward our goal to bring world title fights back to Italy soon. Our schedule is to make it happen in one year.”

On the same page Opi Since 82 President Salvatore Cherchi: “I promoted many shows at Palalido and I have wonderful memories. My dream is to bring back to Milan a world title fight. With Eddie Hearn and DAZN we are working to make it a reality.”

Miami Beach resident Daniele Scardina came back to Italy only for the press conference: “This fight is important to me because is my first defence of the IBF International belt. I must go back soon to Miami Beach to train at 5th Street Gym with the many world champions who train there. I want to be in top shape on June 28th to keep my belt and one day fight for the world title and win it.”





Francesco Patera was thrilled to fight in Italy for the first time: “I was born in Belgium and I was part of the national team, but I feel Italian and fighting in this country as European lightweight champion is my dream. My brother Biagio was a pro in the light heavyweight division. We got passion for boxing from our father. I consider Paul Hyland Jr. a very good fighter, but I’m sure to win on June 28th at Palalido.”

Paul Hyland Jr. is also very confident: “I saw some Patera’s fights and I know that he is an excellent champion, but I have fought many tough opponents and I am in perfect shape. I was training for another fight when they told me that I could fight for the Euro belt and want to make the most of this opportunity. I will become European lightweight champion in Milan.”

The show will provide a 3rd title fight: Dario Morello (14-0) will fight Belgian Steve Jamoye (26-7-2) for the vacant WBO Global welterweight title on the 10 rounds distance.

On June 28th some talented fighters will show how much they are worth. Maxim Prodan (16-0-1), Ivan Zucco (7-0), Luca Capuano (9-0), Riccardo Merafina (5-0) and Nicholas Esposito (9-0) will fight on the 6 rounds distance. The names of their opponents will be announced soon.

“We are very happy to be among the first to host a great sport event within a venue that, after having made the history of the city of Milan, renovates and becomes again the “theater’ of Italian boxing,” affirms Veronica Diquattro, Executive Vice President Southern Europe of DAZN. “This is a further proof of DAZN’s will of being an active protagonist in the growth of international boxing, that also goes through a strong relaunch in our country.”

