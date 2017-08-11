Parker vs Fury Undercard Confirmed

Hennessy Sports delighted to announce the current undercard supporting the monumental WBO World Heavyweight title showdown between Joe Parker and Hughie Fury on Saturday 23rd September at the Manchester Arena.

In the headline attraction, hard-hitting Parker, the WBO World Champion from Aukland, New Zealand, makes the second defence of his title against Fury, the WBO Mandatory and #1 Challenger from Manchester in a potential thriller.

The highly-anticipated clash pits two young and ambitious fighters who are not afraid to put their undefeated records on the line with Parker determined to hold onto his crown while Fury is intent on tearing the title away in front of his home fans.





With the big men of boxing in the main event, the small men of the sport, feature in the chief support with British Bantamweight Champion Josh Wale defending his title against Don Broadhurst.

Barnsley’s Wale makes the first defence of the prestigious Lonsdale belt that he won against Jamie Wilson in July with a points win, but faces a hard test against Birmingham’s Broadhurst, a former British and Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Champion, who steps up in weight for the challenge.

An exciting lightweight showdown features Manchester’s Joe Murray against Ellesmere Port’s Matty Fagan in an Eliminator for the British Title which is sure to produce excitement.





All-action Murray, a former IBF World Youth Featherweight Champion, is on a six-fight unbeaten run as he looks to secure a second shot at the British title following a loss in his first attempt against Liam Walsh in 2015. While the steel-like Fagan, who is hungry to challenge for the first title in his career, knows that a victory over Murray will elevate him to that position.

Galway’s Peter McDonagh and Colne’s Shayne Singleton square-off in a ten-round super-welterweight battle of attrition. Three-time and three-weight Irish Champion McDonagh has had a career resurgence and is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten run, but he faces a tough challenge against Singleton, the Former WBC International Silver Champion, who aims to get back into title contention.

Manchester fight favourite Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly, appears on the show courtesy of MTK Global, will contest for a Championship Title on the show to be announced shortly. Kelly is on a six-fight unbeaten run following his first World title attempt against Liam Smith in December 2015 that ended in a stoppage, but the 24-year-old talent still has a burning ambition with the World title in his sights.

Bolton talent Haroon Khan aims to extend his unbeaten record to 7-0 when he features in a six-round bantamweight contest. The younger brother of former Unified Super-Lightweight World Champion Amir is coming off a blistering first round stoppage of Patrik Bartos in May this year.

Red-hot heavyweight prospect Con Sheehan has his seventh pro-outing on the card. The unbeaten Irishman, also features courtesy of MTK Global, is starting to create ripples in the division since turning professional last year. The Peter Fury trained fighter is looking to break into title contention soon and aims to produce another big-hitting performance.

Completing the card will be Droylesdon light-heavyweight Craig Bunn, Middleton welterweight Liam Taylor; Manchester heavyweight Lee Carter, Bolton super-middleweight Jake Kilganoon and Blackburn light-heavyweight Mickey Ellison.