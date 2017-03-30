Palm Springs Boxing Gala Rescheduled for May 20th Fighter Injuries Delaying Scheduled Matchups

Thousand Palms, CA (March 29, 2017) — The much anticipated showdown between rising Liveco boxer Max “The General” Becerra and Washington’s Ricardo Maldonado will have to wait a little longer.

Santa Ana’s Becerra (11-2-2 7KOs) has been diagnosed with a minor hand injury that has interrupted his training for the scheduled April 22 bout that was the featured fight of the Palm Springs Boxing Gala at the Renaissance Hotel. The event will now take place on Saturday, May 20 with the same fight card.





The postponement also gives Liveco stablemate Pomona’s David “Left Hook” Lopez (4-0 3KOs) more time to heal while nursing a hand injury also sustained in training.

Liveco Boxing founder Ron Sanderson said, “In light of these injuries, we thought it would be best for our boxers and our fans to postpone the Gala rather than scramble together fights at the last minute or drop a fighter from the card. Injuries are a part of boxing. These boxers are significant players in the Liveco family and we want them to be healthy and uncompromised for their fights.”

Sanderson said Lopez and Becerra’s hand issues are not considered major injuries, but after further medical evaluation, their trainers decided it would be better for them to fully heal and train appropriately rather than put their fighters at risk.

The May 20 event is the second of a series of Boxing Galas planned by Liveco Boxing featuring its fighters in Palm Springs. Also scheduled to fight on the undercard that evening are the Bay Area’s Eric “El Gallo de Oro” (9-0 6KOs) and Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo (3-1-0 1KO) from Murrieta along with other California talent.

Becerra and Lopez dispatched their opponents at the first Palm Springs Boxing Gala with tremendous showings in front of a packed house. Both are looking to continue their streak in the Coachella Valley as is Andujo who also collected a win at the Gala in February before signing with Liveco.

Becerra said he was anxious and ready for his first fight as a headliner, especially in his home state. “This is going to be a huge night for me and my team. But I know I need to be patient and get my hand back in shape before I can continue chasing my dream.”

Tickets starting at $60 are available at www.livecoboxing.com.

