Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ringside for Amir Khan vs. Neeraj Goyat

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, will be at ringside to watch Two-Time World Champion Amir “King” Khan’s epic fight against Neeraj Goyat on Friday 12th July at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.





Mr. Khan will be in attendance with Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudry and Zulfi Bukhari to watch the history making fight between British-Pakistani hero Khan and India star Goyat with the specially commissioned World Boxing Council (WBC) Pearl Welterweight Championship on the line.

Amir Khan vs. Neeraj Goyat media tour

Khan and Goyat made the third stop of their media tour in London today ahead of their history-making fight. With press conferences in Delhi and Karachi completed, the two fighters came head-to-head in central London at the prestigious Landmark Hotel for their ‘Nations Connect’ showdown.

The fight is officially endorsed by the Saudi General Sports Authority and fits into the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Strategy, which was launched in April 2016 to rapidly modernise the country that has seen The Kingdom quickly become a major hub for international sporting events.





Khan versus Goyat also takes place during Saudi Seasons that will run from 8 June-19 July that aims to transform the Kingdom into one of the most important tourist destinations in the world.

Before the press conference, Khan and Goyat stopped off for a head-to-head photo in front of one of London’s defining landmarks and one of the most recognizable structures in the entire world, Tower Bridge.

Khan to be trained by Alex Ariza and Bones Adams

In the press conference, Khan revealed his new training team to help him prepare for the fight that sees him reunite with renown US trainer Alex Ariza and his partner, Former WBA World Super-Bantamweight Champion, Clarence “Bones” Adams.

Khan said, “We are boxers and professional sportsmen and it’s great that India and Pakistan should fight each other in sports like cricket, boxing and other sports. The rivalry is intense between Pakistan and India and it should stay in the sports field, they will be trying to beat each other in sports and more of that needs to happen.”

Neeraj Goyat highly motivated by Andy Ruiz’s win over Anthony Joshua

Goyat, who is fired up by underdog Andy Ruiz’s victory over Anthony Joshua, said, “Indian and Pakistan need to do this more often, especially in boxing, do all the fighting in the ring. I can’t wait to fight Khan. He’s been dropped in the first by Terence Crawford and in the second against Samuel Vargas. It’s my turn to drop him and it won’t be third time lucky for him. I’m going to knock him out cold in the third. It’s a time for upsets just like you saw with Anthony Joshua last Saturday night.”

Prince Patel to fight on Khan-Goyat undercard

Unbeaten Prince Patel from Acton, London, was confirmed as one of the British attractions on the undercard of Khan-Goyat and face fearsome Venezuelan puncher Michell Banquez for the IBO World Bantamweight Championship.

Patel said, “I’ve been fighting all over the world and I’m looking forward to my next stop in Saudi Arabia. This is a fabulous opportunity to showcase my skills on such a high profile event and I will rise to the occasion.”

Khan and Goyat will head to the final stop of their press tour in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday 24th June.

For regular updates on Khan v Goyat, please go to: www.superboxingleague.com