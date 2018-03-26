Padraig McCrory signs for MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to confirm the signing of exciting super-middleweight Padraig McCrory.





The 29-year-old McCrory (3-0-KO2) fights out of Belfast and has already caught the eye with recent back-to-back knockout victories – the latest a devastating one-punch demolition of Manny Bique in February.

Standing at an imposing 6′ 2″, McCrory is trained by Ray and Mark Ginley having enjoyed a successful career as an amateur; picking up the Ulster Elite title in 2014 before turning professional in 2017.

The ambitious McCrory said: “I’m about being the best. I signed with MTK because I know they are the team to be with if I want to take my career to the next level.

“I’ve seen the work they’re already doing with my team-mates Lewis Crocker, the Upton brothers and all the Belfast-based lads and I need to be a part of what’s going on with boxing in the city.





“The brand is massive and will continue to grow. It’s a pleasure to be a part of it.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan – a Belfast boxing hero himself – is delighted to have secured the arrival of McCrory.

Conlan said: “It’s great to have Padraig as part of the team and to add to the buzzing boxing scene in Belfast.

“‘Poddy’ is three fights in with two highlight reel knockouts already and they’re a signal of his huge potential. We’re all really looking forward to seeing him push on now in 2018.”





Follow Padraig McCrory on Twitter @padraigmc1988